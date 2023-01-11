11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Severely Mauled By Three Dogs, Fighting For Life After Attack

“There isn’t an inch of his body that doesn’t have a cut or bruise,” says Ericka Gilstrap, mother to 11-year-old dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap. “His life will never be the same again.”

Young Justin is currently in a medically-induced coma as he fights for life after surviving a vicious attack by three dogs in his Georgia neighborhood. While riding his bike last Friday, Jan. 6, Justin was attacked, then mauled, by the dogs as they bit, ripped, then dragged him into a nearby ditch.

Columbia County deputies tell local News 12 they arrived on the scene as emergency responders treated Justin for a halfway-torn-off scalp, bites to his legs and arms, and half of his ear bitten off.

Justin’s mother tells the outlet that he will need multiple surgeries, as 70% of his scalp is missing. He is currently using a breathing tube as he remains sedated. The 11-year-old’s latest operation will be Friday; the third so far as he recovers at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

As for the owner of the dogs, Columbia Co. deputies met with Burt Baker III in the Rolling Meadows neighborhood he shares with Justin and other children. Baker told authorities that his dogs “like to chase people on bicycles” before they arrested and charged with reckless conduct on the spot.

Columbia County animal services has responded to various complaints of multiple dog issues in the neighborhood, yet no action has been taken against Baker or his dogs.

Mother of Dog Attack Victim: ‘I don’t want another mom to have to sit next to their baby like I am doing right now’

“Nobody’s ever done anything,” Justin’s mother, Ericka, adds. “They just run loose. They’re not behind the fence. They’re not tied up. They run loose 24/7.″

To Ericka and their family, this is unacceptable, and directly responsible for Justin’s grievous injuries. “I don’t want another mom to have to sit next to their baby like I am doing right now,” she says, describing the hours and days after the incident as “horrific.”

It was Justin’s cousin of the same age, Mason Aguilar, who made the 911 call as he witnessed the attack. News 12 also spoke with Mason and his mother who live nearby. And if not for Mason hearing his cousin’s cries for help, Justin may not have survived.

“All I hear is screaming ‘help, help, help,’” Mason recalls. “I thought my cousin was at his house playing a game. Then I see him sitting there in the ditch with three dogs and blood everywhere, saying, ‘Mason help, Mason help, Mason help.’”

But to Mason, cousin Justin is the bravest 11-year-old he’ll ever know. “He can take on three pit bulls. He is tough as nails.”

A Go-Fund-Me page created to cover the cost of Justin’s recovery has already passed its $30,000 goal. Outsider sends all our best to this tough young man and his family.