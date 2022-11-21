11-year-old-wisconsin-boy-dies-in-deer-hunting-incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet.

KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.

Both emergency medical personnel and WI’s Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene. The news outlet states the boy was rushed to a local hospital via Med Flight following the hunting incident. However, he later died while under care.

A news release reads, “The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss of life.”

As of now, reports state authorities have not yet revealed whether or not charges related to the hunting incident will be filed. The boy and the 41-year-old hunter had been involved with the same hunting party.

Minnesota Hunting Incident Ends with Tragic Preteen Death

Last month, a Minnesota family was left mourning the loss of their child after a previous hunting incident resulted in a 12-year-old’s death.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported at the time of the hunting accident that the police department responded to an emergency call around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9th. Upon arriving to the scene in Moose Lake Township, first responders found that an area preteen had accidentally been shot by his uncle. The party had been hunting squirrels at the time. Following an investigation, the shooting was ruled an accident.

News outlets reported at the time that first responders issued emergency first aid and care before transporting the boy to a nearby roadway where he was then life-flighted to a Twin Cities hospital. Despite efforts to save the boy’s life, the 12-year-old passed away due to life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, October 11th.

Following the boy’s tragic death, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office had planned to conduct an autopsy. The boy’s identity remained anonymous immediately following the accident. However, later in the month, it was revealed that his name was Jeremy Her. Despite their loss, the preteen’s parents, Thai Her and Blia Xiong, are using this tragedy to encourage critical hunting safety practices. Her’s mother suggested even preventing young teens and adults from partaking in hunting at all.

“Let this be a lesson for you as mother[s],” Xiong began. “Don’t allow your child to go hunting, so you won’t encounter similar experiences that I have. My heart’s broken to pieces.”

Her’s father affectionately recalled his son’s best qualities following the hunting incident. He said, “I love Jeremy so much. He’s a great son, a good son. He’s a very talented student. He learns things very fast, and he listened to you a lot.”