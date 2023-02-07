12-Foot Crocodile Recaptured After Escaping Wildlife Sanctuary Enclosure

A wildlife sanctuary was evacuated on Saturday morning when a “feisty” 12-foot crocodile escaped his enclosure and threatened staff attempting to secure him.

Billabong Sanctuary, a north Queensland wildlife park, explained the incident in a subsequent Facebook post. In it, they said that they activated an emergency response plan before 10:30 am local time when Dynamo the crocodile “bashed his way out through the lower part of a gate designed for vehicle access.”

He didn’t get far, however, and a staff member soon spotted him lounging outside a nearby crocodile enclosure. While keeping an eye on Dynamo, Billabong staff conducted a thorough search to ensure every visitor had evacuated and was therefore in no danger of running into the rascally reptile.

After that, they carefully approached Dynamo, discovering that he had picked a fight with one of the other crocodiles. Luckily, there was a fence separating the two, preventing any actual contact and the inevitable injuries that would follow, according to wildlife curator Ray Stephens.

“He decided he would go for an explore, then he decided he would try to attack another one of our crocodiles,” Stephens told ABC News. “They were basically growling at each other through the fence.”

No staff or customers were injured in the incident, and guests were given refunds upon request. The situation was still dangerous, however. Dynamo was out of his enclosure for a full 30 minutes and in an area accessible to visitors.

How the Massive Crocodile Escaped His Enclosure

As Stephens explained, the croc’s escape was far from a normal occurrence for the sanctuary. The gate he broke through was recently installed by contractors and didn’t meet the standard of strength required to hold a cantankerous crocodile.

“The mesh that was put on was quite cheap,” he said. “Even though it was strapped down [Dynamo] has bashed it and basically undone the locking clips. We fixed that by putting a big sheet of corrugated iron across the bottom. Now he can’t even get close.”

Wildlife officials removed Dynamo the crocodile from the wild back in 2021. At the time, he lived near Saunders Beach. There, he made a comfortable home for himself by “hanging around” boat ramps. In doing so, he had easy access to food, as fishers frequently dumped fish frames and bait into the water.

Unfortunately, this made Dynamo a particularly dangerous crocodile. Now, he wasn’t inherently more aggressive than the next croc at birth. However, his interactions with humans caused him to lose the fear necessary for the safety of both himself and the people he encountered.

“He is still a young crocodile in the prime of his life,” Stephens said. “He is very feisty and he is also very quick.”