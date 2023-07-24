12-foot great white shark charges, bites fishing boat in ‘incredible’ footage

While fishing off the coast of Canada, a teacher with a love for the sea got a closer look at marine wildlife than he anticipated when a great white shark charged toward his boat, attempting to take a bite out of his dive platform.

The incredible (or sweat-inducing, depending on your perspective) incident took place on Thursday near Grand Manan, a small island near the border of Maine and Canada.

After a morning hunting for mackerel, Andrew Jones and two friends took a break, shutting off the engine and settling in for lunch. Their calm conversation was quickly derailed, however, as they looked into the glassy water below and spotted the unmistakable dorsal fin of a shark carving through the surface, heading straight toward them.

As they watched, the great white shark surfaced abruptly, opening its mother as it approached the boat’s dive platform. “Oh my … Look, he just bit us! Wow!” Jones says in the video of the encounter.

According to Jones, the shark rolled, slapping its tail against the side of the boat. It then circled the fishing boat 6 or 7 times before vanishing into the 250-foot water.

“A HUGE great white shark just bit the dive platform on my boat,” Jones wrote in the caption. “That was a once in a lifetime experience and we got him on video (against the advice of the crew who thought we should be leaving).”

Though he admits the encounter might appear nerve-wracking, he considers the experience a positive one. “I guess I probably should have been scared,” he told CBC. “But we’ve got a big boat and to see something like that, just marvelous. Just incredible.”

Was the great white shark hunting?

With their fearsome reputation, one of the first questions that come to mind when watching a great white shark charge toward a fishing boat is: was it hunting? More specifically, did it have ill intentions for the fishermen?

Well, while it very well may have been on the hunt, the shark was not hunting the humans on board. Sharks are often attracted to fishing boats – and who can blame them? As opportunistic feeders, sharks seek out the easiest prey possible. A fish caught on a line fits the bill perfectly.

Once it realized there was no food to be had (dive platforms don’t taste very good), the great white shark began circling the boat. This, again, is expected and not at all a sign of danger for the fishermen.

Contrary to popular belief, sharks don’t circle their prey before feeding. Their goal with hunting is to expend the least amount of energy possible doing so. Circling a potential meal would alert it to the shark’s presence, making the hunt more difficult, not less.

Instead, sharks circle boats to get a better idea of what they’re looking at. It’s an expression of curiosity, not hostility.

This particular great white shark – a mature female stretching around 12 feet in length, according to Ocearch founder Chris Fischer – circled the fishing boat to investigate its strange visitor, swimming off once the inspection was complete.

While it may seem alarming, the recent spike in great white shark sightings is a positive sign for the ocean as a whole. Sharks are returning to their historic range, signaling an improvement in the health of the sea.

“We’re just seeing the ocean explode with life,” Fischer explained. “As we go down to the ocean, we need to realize we’re no longer walking into a compromised system. We’re walking into a wild ocean that is really rebounding.”