120-Million-Year-Old Bird-Like Dinosaur Discovered With Well-Preserved Frog In Stomach

A group of scientists discovered something quite unusual in the stomach of a 120 million-year-old bird-like dinosaur in Inner Mongolia.

According to Sci News, the dinosaur, now known as Daurlong wangi, had the remains of a small frog in its stomach. The Daurlong wangi had an appetite for fish, mammals, and other dinosaurs. The animal was to be part of the Jehol Biota. Which was an Early Cretaceous terrestrial and freshwater ecosystem preserved in a multi-layered rock formation. This is in western Liaoning Province and other areas in northeastern China.

Dr. Xuri Wang of the Institute of Geology at the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences also shared more details. “Dromaeosauridae is a clade of small- to mid-sized theropod dinosaurs known from the Cretaceous of both hemispheres. The Early Cretaceous Jehol Biota from north-eastern China has provided a rich diversity of dromaeosaurids, the majority of which referred to Microraptorinae. Their abundance, when not due to taxonomic oversplitting, may be ecologically explained assuming niche segregation and avoidance of direct resource competition.”

A complete Daurlong wangi remains is located at the Pigeon Hill locality of the Longjiang Formation in Inner Mongolia. Scientists stated, “The holotype of Daurlong wangi is an almost complete and articulated skeleton with a length of about 1.5m.”

Researchers also discovered partial remains of an ancient frog located in the Daurlong wangi’s stomach. “The reconstruction of the gastrointestinal tract in extinct species, including dinosaurs, ” scientists explained. “Could be inferred, indirectly, from gut content remains; less frequently by the analysis of coprolite contents; and rarely from exceptionally preserved remnants of the soft tissues.”

Scientists then added that the Daurlong wangi remains shows the first case of intestinal preservation in a theropod lineage very close to bird ancestry.

Scientists Recently Discovered a Dinosaur in the Stomach of a 92-Million-Year-Old Crocodile

As previously reported, scientists recently discovered the remains of a dinosaur in the stomach of a 95-million-year-old crocodile. The discovery of the reptile’s skeleton happened in Queensland, Australia in 2010. Researchers then dubbed the crocodile “Confractosuchus sauroktonos,” which means, “broken dinosaur killer.”

It was reported that the dino found in the stomach of the crocodile was an ornithopod. “Ornithopods were very cute little dinosaurs,” scientists explained. “Probably a little bit bigger than a chicken at about 1.2 kilograms. It would have looked something like Ducky from The Land Before Time. So you can imagine poor little Ducky crawling up onto the side of the bank and then a crocodile coming up and chomping it.”

The scientists further noticed that the crocodile had bitten one of the dinosaur’s femurs in half. This left one femur with a toothmark scar. “While Confractosuchus would not have specialized in eating dinosaurs. It would not have overlooked an easy meal, such as the young ornithopod remains found in its stomach.”