13 Bison Die After Being Struck by Vehicles Near Yellowstone National Park

13 bison died after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 in southwest Montana.

NBC Montana reports that the bison were either immediately killed or had to be euthanized following the collisions. The incident occurred north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Three vehicles, including one semi-truck, struck the bison on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., according to West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan.

Officials reported that no one in any of the vehicles was injured. They also reminded the public that bison’s eyes don’t reflect light like deer’s do. This factor contributed in drivers not spotting the bison, especially at night.

Gavagan also reported that the road in the area is plowed. However, due to the packed ice and snow, the situation becomes more difficult to manage for drivers.

The West Yellowstone Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hebgen Basin Fire District responded to the incident, along with Yellowstone National Park officials.

Bison Can Reach Speeds of Up to 35 MPH

The incident is particularly sad as it occurred around the New Year. Bison populations were notably restored from the brink of extinction at the turn of the century. According to the National Park Service (NPS), over 5,000 bison live in Yellowstone’s boundaries.

The animals are fast for their weight. These 2,000-lb. beasts can clock in speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. A recent video filmed at Yellowstone showed one baby bison with a case of the “zoomies.” In a video reminiscent of a dog running around a backyard, this young bison zoomed off through a pasture, showing off the blazing speeds these creatures can reach.

However, Yellowstone National Park officials haven’t yet released a date for the annual bison cull. Negotiations between state, federal, and tribal authorities went stale in a meeting late last month. Officials say they’ll reconvene at a later date.

“I don’t know what to say, except that we’re not going to set a population (target) this year,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said. The Interagency Bison Management Plan met on Nov. 30 in West Yellowstone to discuss the issue.

The cooperating partners couldn’t come up with a compromise at the meeting.

The National Park Service believes Yellowstone’s borders could hold about 10,000 of the animals. This is according to Chris Geremia, who works as the park’s lead expert on bison.

Geremia also reports that this year’s population estimates mark the highest in the history of the park. Geremia said that staff now are working to figure out how this could impact the environment. He believes there will be a large migration because of the harsh weather this year.