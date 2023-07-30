14-foot hammerhead shark swims feet from beachgoers in ‘intense’ footage

While flying his drone over a Florida beach, a videographer captured footage of a 14-foot great hammerhead shark swimming within feet of waders, all of whom remained “cool as ice” rather than panicking at the sight of the enormous predator.

In the footage, a truly gigantic hammerhead shark makes its slow way toward the swimmers while the group freezes, watching the animal approach. The video is in slow motion, but the hammerhead is clearly moving at a leisurely pace, far below its maximum speed of 25 mph.

Just before its hammer-shaped snout brushes the swimmers’ legs, the shark veers off in a new direction, leaving the no doubt awe-struck beachgoers behind.

“When you come face to face with a massive 14 ft, 1,000 lb Great Hammerhead!” the videographer, Evan Parness, wrote in the caption of his Instagram post documenting the encounter. “A moment between man and dinosaur. This took place just feet from the shoreline.”

“This was easily the most intense clip I’ve ever filmed. Thankfully I had the drone up in the air.”

“This video is obviously slowed down, but while this was going down in real-time, it felt like it was in slow motion while I was watching it live on my screen,” Parness continued. “Especially since they were able to see the shark’s massive dorsal fin the entire time, coming straight at them.”

Hammerhead sharks prefer shallow water

As the shark’s behavior suggests, the hammerhead had no interest in harming the swimmers. It may have been in search of prey, but that would include stingrays, skates, and fish, not humans.

It may seem odd to see such a large shark in waist-deep water, but it’s perfectly normal behavior for a hammerhead. Though great hammerheads are large, highly capable marine predators, they actually prefer the shallows.

In addition to their preference for warm water, shallow areas provide the ideal feeding ground for hammerheads. Their favorite food, after all, is the stingray, which spends the majority of its time in shallow coastal waters, hiding beneath the sand on the sea floor.

Now, believe it or not, this hammerhead shark was not on the higher end in terms of size. The largest of all nine hammerhead species, great hammerheads can grow up to 20 feet in length!

Shark attacks are exceedingly rare, regardless of species

Despite their intimidating size, hammerhead shark attacks are virtually unheard of. According to the International Shark Attack File, only 18 hammerhead shark incidents have taken place in over 400 years.

Knowing this, the videographer didn’t feel too alarmed watching the hammerhead approach his friends. “As this was unfolding, I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen,” he admitted. “I was expecting the shark to turn earlier than it did, but clearly, it wanted to fully investigate the Michigan bros.”

“Since this was a Great hammerhead, I knew the odds of something bad happening were slim. But at the end of the day, nature is unpredictable and anything can happen.”

As we know, the shark stayed completely calm in the presence of the swimmers, and vice versa. And as unbelievable as it might seem, this isn’t just the case with relatively docile shark species like hammerheads.

Great white sharks, too, share their water with human swimmers far more often than we realize, and despite this frequent proximity, shark attacks remain exceedingly rare.

As Parness wisely put it, “While sharks have a bad reputation and people demonize them, this video is just more proof that we’re not on their menu and they really don’t want anything to do with us.”