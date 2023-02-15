14-Year-Old in Critical Condition Following Ski Accident

According to reports from New York officials, a 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering injuries from a ski accident. At the time, she was skiing on New Jersey’s Whiteface Mountain. At this time, he has reportedly suffered a life-threatening head injury. Police also say they are currently investigating the incident.

At the time of the accident, Whiteface EMS and Wilmington Rescue rushed to the site to help the skier, whose identity remains unknown. Officials then decided he needed to be airlifted to the nearest hospital and was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center via life flight.

After the accident, news outlets contacted officials at the Whiteface Mountian Ski Resort for comment. However, they declined to give any information.

New Jersey’s Whiteface Mountain sees historic frigid temperatures

The harrowing news comes as the ski resort saw historic cold temperatures.

Earlier this month, the summit of Whiteface Mountain was at minus 33 degrees with a wind chill of minus 71. But, despite the frigid temps, it didn’t keep people from going out to ski.

Later, the summit of Whiteface Mountain fell to minus 40.2 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 91 degrees below zero, setting a new record for the coldest recorded temperature.

“That speaks to the cold front and how dense the air is. It’s just an abnormally cold air mass that goes pretty deep up into the atmosphere,” said Scott McKim, science manager at the Whiteface Mountain field station of the University at Albany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center.

The previous record was made on Valentine’s Day in 2016 when temps plunged to minus 38.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

At the time, outlets mistakenly reported the wind chill to be minus 114 degrees. Since then, that shocking yet inaccurate number has been floating around the internet. However, McKim said that number needed to be corrected.

At the time, the state Department of Environmental Conservation advised people to avoid traveling into the backcountry due to the frigid temperatures.

New Hampshire teen dies in ski accident

Meanwhile, another teen was recently involved in a horrific skiing accident in New Hampshire.

According to reports, a 15-year-old has died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo later sent a message to members of the school community, saying the young victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” Sperazzo wrote. “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said the incident happened after noon on Monday. An ambulance rushed to the scene after the call came in.

“And were met by ski patrol with a patient that had some serious injuries, including a head injury,” Carrier said. “The patient was taken to Laconia Hospital and subsequently transferred to Dartmouth.”

According to those on the scene, the teen was skiing when she veered off the Derringer Trail and suffered the injury, said Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.