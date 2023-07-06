15-foot Burmese python found outside Kansas home

For Kansas police, calls regarding wildlife sightings and escaped pets aren’t out of the ordinary. A 15-foot Burmese python, however, wasn’t at all what officers were expecting to find when responding to a call concerning a snake outside of a resident’s home.

When it comes to snakes, even the venomous variety, the correct call is always to request help rather than approaching or attempting to kill it. So when Andover police received a call about an unwanted snake in someone’s yard, they assumed the resident had spotted a venomous copperhead, rattlesnake, or cottonmouth, all of which are native to the state.

The largest snake native to Kansas is the bull snake, a reptile capable of reaching an admittedly impressive 6 feet in length. The resident’s surprise visitor couldn’t be much larger than that, right? At least, that’s what Andover Police Department Lieutenant Joe Hardy thought.

When he arrived at the residence, however, bucket and net in hand, he quickly realized he had underestimated the situation. Rather than a venomous copperhead or a harmless but huge bull snake, the officer found himself looking down at a 15-foot Burmese python.

“No two days are the same on this job!” the APD wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “Officers normally deal with escape artists that have 4 legs and fur. But this 15-foot bright yellow critter decided to mix it up for them today.”

At first, APD officers thought it might be Ra, the resident albino Burmese python at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, a wildlife sanctuary in the area offering hands-on interaction with the animals.

The park, however, confirmed that Ra was safe and sound in his enclosure. Thankfully, he hadn’t found his way into a random resident’s backyard. This left officers with only one possible solution: the Burmese python was an escaped pet.

Snake owner reunited with escaped Burmese python

After putting the word out about the snake, APD received a call from an individual hoping that the python was theirs. Unfortunately, as their snake escaped a year ago, and lived over 45 miles from where this individual was found, it was unlikely.

Officers transferred the snake to the care of Critter Control, an animal removal service specializing in wildlife. From there, the python went to a veterinarian, who determined it had lower jaw and back injuries.

Eventually, police got in contact with the snake’s owner, who retrieved it and returned it to their home.

According to the RSPCA, calls regarding escaped pet snakes peak in the summer months. “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it,” senior scientific officer Evie Button said, per The Independent.

“We urge all snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure – and locked if necessary – when unattended.”

Like any escaped pet, an escaped snake poses a potential risk to the snake itself. The Burmese python likely suffered its injuries during its journey in the wild, not in its home. Escaped snakes can also suffer from disease, dehydration, and parasites.

Then there’s the risk a non-native snake poses to native wildlife. Burmese pythons, for instance, are already an invasive species in Florida, wreaking havoc on the ecosystem by causing severe mammal declines and creating harmful levels of competition with native predators.

Snakes and other reptiles make great pets – as long as they’re kept in secure, comfortable enclosures!