162-Pound Aligator Gar Smashes Alabama State Fishing Record

No this isn’t a clip from Jurassic Park. This prehistoric-looking river monster is a real fish. A really damn big one too. The 162-pound Alligator Gar just smashed the Alabama state record for the fish. Keith Dees was actually out bass fishing with his sun Huntley when they inadvertently bumped into the big-toothed record breaker. They were fishing in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta around Thanksgiving when they hooked into the aquatic dinosaur.

“Generally, our tradition is to go fishing on Thanksgiving morning. Sometimes we go speckled trout fishing. There’s a lot of stuff you can do that time of year. But we went bass fishing. We’ve had some really, really memorable Thanksgiving trips. About five years ago, we had a 250-300 trout trip, doubling up for six hours straight. We were actually talking about that trip because we’ll never top that trip,” Keith Dees told Outdoor Alabama.

Their holiday fishing trip was off to a good start. They had already hooked into several redfish and quite a few large mouth basses when they decided to try a new spot on the Raft River somewhere around Little Bay John and Big Bay John. Keith Dees was tossing around a Z-Man Evergreen Jack Hammer chatter bait along a submerged grass line when the line went taught.

The Record-Breaking Angler Thought He Hooked A Redfish

“My first thought was I had hooked another big redfish,” he said. “I was cranking as fast as I could to try to get the line tight. The water is salty and cold that time of year, so the clarity was not great. I see a fish go by the front of the boat, a glimpse of a fish. I told my son, ‘I’ve got one of those big redfish.’ We caught one that weighed 32 pounds up there a few years ago. Then it went about 30 or 40 yards out and just kind of stopped. It wasn’t like a redfish run.”

He soon realized he had something way bigger than another redfish stuck in his lure. Then his primary concern became trying to make sure the fish didn’t shake the hook or break the line. He had just a 15-pound test line spooled on his reel. A few minutes into the fight, he stopped trying to put too much pressure on the fish and instead just kept up with it using the boat’s trolling motor.

30 Minutes Into The Fight Keith Dees Realize It Was An Alligator Gar

After dueling with the mysterious fish on the other end of his rod and reel, the angler finally caught a glimpse of what he was up against. Once he knew it was a big ass alligator gar, Keith Dees started thinking about recipes instead of state records though.

“When it comes up, I knew it was big, but I didn’t even remotely know it was a state record,” Dees said. “That never crossed my mind. I love to cook, so I thought I want to catch this joker so we can eat him. I’ve got a bunch of Cajun friends, and they take it and cut it in steaks and blacken it and do medallions. It’s just delicious. I’m thinking I’m about to get a bunch of freezer meat.”

The Fishermen Eventually Had To Lasso The Fish With A Tow Rope

The fishermen continued to play cat and mouse with the fish for another half hour without making much progress toward getting it into the boat. Every time the boat got close to the fish, it would make a run. The fish mostly stayed in shallow water, but anytime the boat got close it would take off. “I thought we may have a chance to wear him down, but I still had no idea it was a state record,” he said. “After about two hours, it got to where we could pull the boat up by the fish, and it would just swim along.”

Without a harpoon or a gaff on the boat, the younger Dees devised a plan to use one of the boat’s tow ropes to lasso the fish. However, they were worried that the lasso would cause the fishing line to break off so they devised another plan. Instead, they used Keith’s $500 custom heavy-duty flipping stick rod to rope the fish. It took a few tries, but eventually, they were able to pull the mighty fish on board.

“I guess my adrenalin was going, and I just pulled him over in the boat,” he said. “When he hit the boat, we cut up like two schoolgirls, like nobody is going to believe this happened.”

When they got back to the boat ramp and weighed the fish, they realized they had likely just caught a new state record. They had nowhere to store the 7-foot-long fish, so they actually kept it alive in a swimming pool for a while.

They finally got ahold of a local fisheries biologist, iced the big gar down in a truck bed, and officially got their new fishing record certified by the state.