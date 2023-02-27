17 Pit Bulls Rescued From ‘Heinous’ Dog Fighting Ring in Georgia

A Georgia man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for his involvement in an alleged dog fighting ring responsible for the abuse of countless pit bulls and other dogs.

Jacob Driver Jr., a resident of Rome, Georgia, is currently facing felony charges for his “violation of the dog fighting statute and cruelty to animals” as a result of an investigation into the training and fighting of dogs on another property.

According to Floyd County Police, 17 pit bulls were rescued after officers found them “chained in a half-acre yard behind a privacy fence” on the property, while another was removed from Driver’s home.

“When police arrived, the dogs were restrained with heavy industrial chains anchored in the ground by car axles that were buried in the ground,” the police explained in a subsequent statement. “Floyd County Public Works assisted police with pulling the heavy anchors from the ground to destroy the illegal training facility.”

Dogs Rescued From Training Facility on Their Way to New Homes

Following the rescue, the FCPD posted shots of officers snuggling and comforting the terrified dogs as they carefully removed the pups from the property.

Police reported that it was abundantly clear that Driver was training the pit bulls for fights. In addition to their restraints, the property housed equipment meant for building strength and endurance in the animals. This equipment included thick collars, heavy chains, and weighted vests.

Sadly, many of the males had extensive scarring on their legs, chests, and faces. Most, however, are young and friendly enough for rehabilitation.

“Most of them may be young enough where they will be able to be couch dogs, get treats all of the time, and get true human love and affection. No dog should ever endure the training these dogs have gone through. It’s horrifying, it’s heinous and it’s awful,” Officer Kelsi Wade told Fox 5.

Georgia Man Arrested for Breeding, Training Over 100 Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting

Though a fantastic day for pit bulls and dog lovers everywhere, this was far from the first dog fighting ring busted in Georgia. Just a few months ago, Georgia police arrested another man for similar offenses. This one, however, was responsible for breeding and training more than one hundred pit bulls for dog fighting.

In November 2022, police arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on charges of animal cruelty and dog fighting. The latter of these charges is a felony in every US state and under federal law. Attending and watching dog fighting is also illegal. In many states, including Georgia, owning even a single dog for the purpose of fighting is a felony.

When police set out for Burrell’s home, they could never have prepared for what they were about to find. Officers discovered 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, all of which were trapped with heavy shackles in the backyard.

Burrell apparently tied the dogs to anything heavy he could find. All of the animals were in varying stages of starvation and dehydration with no medical care. They were also “left in the elements with no shelter for days on end,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sadly, the pit bulls kept inside didn’t have it any better. The environment in Burrell’s basement was so disgusting that police had to wear protective equipment just to safely enter. Thankfully, however, police successfully placed all 106 dogs in rescue facilities.