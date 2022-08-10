17-Year-Old Hiker Plummets to Their Death in Missouri Park After Hiking in Restricted Area

St. Charles County, Missouri is mourning the loss of a teenage hiker who fell to his death while hiking in Klondike Park. According to authorities, the unnamed 17-year-old had decided to explore a restricted area when he lost his footing and fell.

The tragic incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, first responders received notice of a fallen hiker at around 12:30 p.m. According to the St. Charles County Police Department, the late 17-year-old and a buddy were exploring a restricted portion of the park when he fell.

St. Charles County Ambulance District member Kyle Gaines stated that they had used a high-angle rescue team to try and recover the fallen hiker. They managed to locate the 17-year-old fairly quickly, but unfortunately, personnel pronounced him dead only moments later.

Currently, the Charles County Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the teen’s death. They have since closed the area around the boat ramp on the east side of Klondike Park.

Ryan Graham, the Director of St. Charles County Parks, reminded hikers to come prepared and stay safe while exploring the park.

“Observe the posted signage. Stay out of restricted areas. Keep in mind the weather and always let people know where you’re going. It’s a tragic accident that we had today and our hearts and prayers go out to the teenager’s family,” Graham said, according to KSDK.

Graham also advised visitors to wear sturdy shoes, drink plenty of water and keep their cell phones charged during their adventures.

Fellow Teenage Hiker Reflects on Loss of 17-Year-Old

Following the untimely death of the young hiker, another park enthusiast, Ireland Fitzgerald reflected on the tragic accident.

“It’s really sad and scary, too,” the fellow 17-year-old said.

Fitzgerald is a frequent visitor of St. Charles County Park and often explores the Missouri trails with her friend, Grace Brown. Like Fitzgerald, Brown was saddened to hear the news of the teen boy’s death.

“I’m really, really sorry to hear that happened. It’s really, really sad especially since he was so young and I feel sorry for the other teenager who was with him and everybody who knew him,” said Brown, also 17 years old.

Local authorities shared that Klondike Park has been a center for outdoor recreation for the last 19 years. Visitors from all over the state gather here to hike, walk and mountain bike the well-kept trails.

“We have 10 established trails,” Graham said. “We want people to know when you’re planning a hike, it’s always good to have a plan.”

Surprisingly, there have been two other incidents at Klondike Park in which teens fell off of a cliff in 2008 and 2016. Thankfully, though, these two victims survived.