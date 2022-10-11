18-Year-Old Climber Killed After Falling From ‘Off Trail’ Cliff in New Hampshire

New Hampshire officials have announced the identity of a rock climber who died Sunday while climbing.

According to police, 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua, New Hampshire, died after falling while climbing the Everett Dam in Weare.

Police reports reveal the department received a call at about 3:15 p.m. that someone had fallen in the area behind the pavilion at the dam. Police also stated it’s a popular spot with hikers and rock climbers. However, they said it’s not a designated climbing area.

“There’s a rock face in that area where he was hiking with some friends and unfortunately lost his footing on their hike and fell,” Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir said about the tragedy.

Once on the scene, first responders tried life-saving measures. Regardless, the young climber died of sustained injuries in what police describe as a tragic accident.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are using the horrific incident as a cautionary tale of having the proper equipment and following safety procedures when outdoors.

Fish and Game officials also said Cammarata-Hodgman was not wearing a helmet, and he had no safety ropes in place.

Cammarata-Hodgman graduated from Nashua High School South in June. His alma mater also released a statement expressing their condolences to his family and friends.

Australian rock climber tragically dies, grief-stricken wife pens sorrowful letter

In a similar tragedy, an Australian man also passed away while rock climbing Cascade Mountain in Banff National Park last Wednesday.

Per reports, Daniel Heritage, 28, died when paramedics, Parks Canada, and STARS Air Ambulance were able to locate him. He sadly died in his wife’s arms. A GoFundMe page created by his sister-in-law Jess Bartel described the tragedy as a “traumatic” incident to which his wife had to bear witness.

According to Heritage’s LinkedIn page, he and his wife Emma moved from Australia to the Calgary area several months ago to continue their love for the outdoors. After Bartel posted the fundraiser, she was able to raise more than $30,000 (AUD) to help send a family member from Australia to give support to Heritage’s wife.

Emma, who watched her husband take the fatal fall, wrote a heartbreaking letter on Facebook in tribute to her late husband. “You were my best friend, love of my life and adventure buddy,” she wrote in the moving love letter.

She continued: “Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life and helping me realize that I was more capable than I think. Thank you for inviting me into your world where anything was possible, and each day was an opportunity for a new adventure.”

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and posted about their excursions on their social media accounts.

Before they left for Canada, Daniel, an engineer, wrote on LinkedIn that he wanted to “pursue hobbies and passion projects that [he hadn’t] previously had the opportunity to.”