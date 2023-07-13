19-foot Burmese python marks largest ever caught in Florida

While hunting for Burmese pythons in Big Cypress National Preserve, two young men successfully brought down a 19-foot female, the enormous serpent marking the largest ever captured in Florida.

Florida is home to a wide variety of fascinating wildlife, including over 100 species of reptiles. Some, such as the American alligator and crocodile, are protected, making it illegal to hunt or harm them, while others, like the Burmese python and Argentine black and white tegu, aren’t held in such high regard.

Now, pythons and large lizards are interesting and important as well – in their respective natural ranges. In Florida, however, they’re invasive species, posing a massive threat to the native ecosystem.

As such, snake hunting has become a relatively popular pastime. The state even hosts a Burmese python hunting challenge every year, the winner of which wins a handsome $10,000 prize.

For 22-year-old Jake Waleri and his cousin, Steven Gauta, however, a recent excursion in the Big Cypress National Preserve wasn’t taken in the hopes of a cash prize. Instead, they simply hoped to assist in the conservation of the state’s delicate ecosystem.

Though the pair have been hunting Burmese pythons for years, this particular trip quickly turned from ordinary to astounding when they successfully bagged a 19-foot, 125-pound female, posting footage of the reptilian wrestling match to Instagram.

This capture isn’t just impressive, it’s record-breaking. Prior to this catch, the largest Burmese python ever bagged in Florida was 18 feet, 9 inches.

“It’s awesome to be able to make an impact on South Florida’s environment,” Waleri told the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. “We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible.”

Florida’s Burmese pythons get bigger every year, biologist says

For Florida’s snake hunters, any python removed from the state is a win. Female Burmese pythons, such as the one captured by Waleri and Gauta, however, are the main target, as they pose the largest threat.

Pythons only lay one clutch per year, but produce an average of 36 eggs each time. Some clutches consist of as many as 50 to 100 eggs. A single female can theoretically produce many hundreds of offspring in her 20-year lifespan.

And to make matters worse, the snakes appear to be growing as the years pass. “They’re getting huge while eating our native wildlife,” said Ian Easterling, a biologist with the Conservancy.

“We had a feeling that these snakes get this big and now we have clear evidence. Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida. We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research collaborators.”

In their native range, Burmese pythons are actually nearing endangered status, largely due to poaching. But in Florida, with no natural predators, the python population has reached dangerous numbers. Experts estimate there could be over 300,000 in the state.

Like other snakes, though, Burmese pythons are villainized far too often. Their effect on the Florida ecosystem is irrefutably terrible, but at the end of the day, it’s not their fault. The species didn’t introduce themselves to the Florida wilderness, after all. We did. And, finding a highly habitable environment, nature did what nature does best: it thrived.

Today, conservationists are forced to destroy wildlife in an effort to save it. Since 2000, snake hunters have eliminated more than 17,000 wild Burmese pythons in Florida, with the number rising every year. The total eradication of the invasive species, however, is likely impossible.