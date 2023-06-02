2-foot savannah monitor lizard rescued from Pennsylvania roadway

While making his daily deliveries in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a UPS driver came across a strange sight: a two-foot savannah monitor lizard wandering the road.

Unsure what to make of the roaming reptile but certain that large African lizards aren’t native to the northeastern US, the UPS worker carefully collected it in a box. They then transported it to Speranza Animal Rescue.

Though they welcomed the monitor lizard with open arms, the rescue admitted they weren’t quite sure what to do with the reptile either. Their focus is on pit bulls and other bully breeds, as well as farm animals. An exotic reptile didn’t exactly fall within their area of expertise.

“We are not experienced with lizards (and are first to admit it),” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “We will be looking for a rescue to take this guy in.”

While caring for the monitor lizard, they affectionately dubbed it “Monster.”

Within hours of posting about the reptile, they had countless messages of interest, including a couple of specialized rescues interested in caring for it. And after just a few short weeks, Monster not only had a new home but a new name as well!

Monitor lizard finds new home with reptile conservation group

Now known as Oscar, the monitor lizard calls the Venom Institute home. A nonprofit reptile and amphibian conservation group in Coal Township, Pennsylvania, the institute offers the specific care Oscar requires.

“A volunteer dropped off the lizard to one of our directors and it was in fairly good condition,” Rudy Arceo, founder and president of the Venom Institute, told Fox News. “[Oscar was] a bit dehydrated but was also a bit overweight just based on visual appearance.”

The monitor lizard is currently enjoying rest and relaxation in quarantine to assess his health. After 30 days, he will “become an educational ambassador for our outreach education division of Venom Institute.”

Upon his arrival, the Venom Institute confirmed the lizard was indeed a savannah monitor. As they typically reach 2.5 to 4 feet in length, Oscar is on the small side for his species, suggesting he might not be fully grown.

Do your research before adopting an exotic pet

Native to West and Central Africa, savannah monitor lizards are not found in the wild in the US. They are, however, popular among exotic pet owners, as they’re among the most docile species of the monitor group.

Unfortunately, this means the lizard either escaped his enclosure or his owner abandoned him.

While there is one species of monitor lizard found in Florida, it’s an invasive species introduced by the exotic pet trade. This non-native reptile, the Nile monitor, is now on Florida’s prohibited species list due to its damaging effect on the native ecosystem.

Like Florida’s detrimental Burmese python population, the lizard population stems from intentional and unintentional releases from captivity. Luckily, Oscar (f.k.a Monster) found a safe home before perishing or causing harm.

As Florida’s two invasive species alone illustrate, however, that’s not always the case. Abandoning exotic pets isn’t just cruel, it can have a ripple effect that sends the delicate balance of an ecosystem into chaos.

There’s nothing wrong with adopting an exotic pet. However, it’s absolutely crucial to do your research beforehand. First and foremost, reptiles are far more demanding than a typical pet. And, even with the best intentions, a substandard enclosure can easily lead to an escape.