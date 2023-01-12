2 of 3 Siblings Die After Rabid Bats Attack Family in Mexico

This family’s tragic story is a stark reminder of how deadly rabies can be after rabid bats attacked three siblings in Palo de Lima, Mexico.

Unless rabid, bats will not attack humans, and even attacks by rabid bats are exceptionally rare. Documented cases do exist, however, and the latest come from this remote mountain village in Mexico.

In December, a local family was set upon by rabid bats, which proceeded to bite three young siblings. After experiencing severe symptoms, all three were taken to the Doctor Aurelio Valdivieso General Hospital in the southern Mexico’s Oaxaca.

Tragically, the first sibling, a 7-year-old boy, died from rabies complications on December 28, The Mirror confirms. His 8-year-old sister would die a week later in January, also from rabies complications. Hospital chiefs confirm the girl’s passing to the trade, and rabies as the culprit for both children’s deaths. Each child had bat tooth marks on their bodies from the attack.

“She was admitted to hospital on December 21, 2022, with health problems after being bitten by a bat and was diagnosed as being in a serious state of health by experts who evaluated her,” Oaxaca’s Health Service cites in a statement. “During her stay in the medical center, a group of multidisciplinary specialists [was] keeping a close eye on her evolution. However, she suffered irreparable damage to her health, which resulted in her tragic death,” they continue.

Poverty Prevented Palo de Lima Family From Medical Aid, Only 1 of 3 Siblings Survives Bat Attack

The third sibling to be bitten, a 2-year-old-girl, has miraculously survived. She, too, would stay in the same hospital for treatment for nine days. The Daily Star reports she has been released from care.

According to their source, the children were bitten early in the month of Dec. 2022. Their family is impoverished, however, and was unable to seek medical aid in a timely manner. It was only after their grandfather was able to take them to the hospital weeks into December that they would receive treatment.

Rabies is almost always fatal in humans. Thankfully, the rabies vaccine is highly effective at preventing disease transfer. Impoverished communities do not have access to vaccines, however, so deaths in remote areas of countries outside the U.S. do occur. Within the U.S., deaths from rabies are exceptionally rare with the CDC recording only 1 to 3 cases per year.

Bats are highly-conducive to rabies, however, and deaths as recent as 2021 have occurred from exposure by a rabid bat.

If contracted through an event such as this Mexico bat attack, rabies remains treatable so long as treatment is administered promptly. But again, poverty prevents access to travel, medical resources, emergency response, and more.

If you have not had a rabies vaccine, this wildlife technician would highly recommend you consider doing so. Especially if you live in close proximity to wildlife, or frequently spot city-dwelling animals in your area.