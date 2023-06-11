20 orcas spotted near San Francisco coast in ‘extremely’ unusual encounter

For whale watchers, spotting one orca while exploring the ocean is a treat. Seeing roughly two dozen of the majestic mammals? That’s nothing short of a dream, and one experienced by seldom few.

For one incredibly lucky whale watching tour, that dream recently became a reality. While sailing near the coast of San Francisco, the awestruck boaters spotted not one but twenty orcas gathered together in an unusually large group.

An unusually large pod of orcas for Northern California — roughly two dozen — was spotted by a whale watching tour off the coast of San Francisco, possibly gathering to celebrate a successful hunt for sea lions or seals. https://t.co/GWealpFwkH pic.twitter.com/in4Bt43qrn — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2023

One small decision changed the day from ordinary to magical. Naturalist Michael Pierson had spent weeks feeling disappointed in the number of whale encounters he and the Oceanic Society had experienced.

So, rather than embark on their usual route, Pierson and the captain decided to take a different route toward the Farallon Islands, a popular meeting place for gray whales, blue whales, humpbacks, and, of course, orcas.

The moment the islands came into view, Pierson knew he made the right choice. Those on board were treated to a blue whale sighting right away, followed by a small group of humpbacks feeding on krill.

Then, rising up out of the water near the boat, he spotted it: a jet black, 6-foot-tall dorsal fin. “Right away I knew what it was,” Pierson told SF Gate. “I yelled out, ‘Orca!'”

Luckily for those on board, orcas possess a healthy sense of curiosity (a luxury you can afford when you represent the very pinnacle of the food chain). Rather than flee the approaching ship, as the other whale species did, the orcas approached.

Orcas’ fearless nature means magic for whale watchers

To the delight of the passengers, it quickly became clear that this was no ordinary encounter. This wasn’t one orca, or even ten, as is the typical pod size.

As they watched, at least 20 commanding cetaceans swam within feet of the boat. Among them were seven or eight pod matriarchs, along with a number of adult males and calves.

“We were completely stopped, and they were surrounding us,” Pierson recalled. “It was hard to tell who was watching who. … Just seeing them is always really exciting, but seeing such a large grouping was what made it a one-of-a-kind experience.”

For nearly an hour, the orcas remained near the whale watching boat, treating those on board to a once-in-a-lifetime encounter. All the while, Pierson and his passengers snapped photo after photo of their unbelievable experience.

Looking back on the catalog he collected that day, Pierson realized that the encounter was even more special than he thought previously. Though intimately familiar with the local orca population, the naturalist didn’t recognize many of the matriarchs spotted that day.

Alisa Schulman-Janiger, lead research biologist for California Killer Whale Project and Monterey Bay Whale Watch, however, knew exactly who they were. Able to identify each, the biologist explained that the group was made of up six different families. Interestingly, five of the orcas in the group were responsible for the gray whale slaying back in March.

“It was such a fascinating encounter in that it was such an unusually high number and an unusual mix,” Schulman-Janiger said. “They’re typically seen in different areas, and we don’t believe they’re closely related. I don’t expect to see this again.”