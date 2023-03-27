At Least 2,000 Mummified Ram Heads Dating Back to the Ptolemaic Period Found in Egypt

Archaeologists recently revealed the discovery of at least 2,000 mummified ram heads at the temple of pharaoh Ramses II in an ancient Egyptian city, the find shocking even the most experienced Egyptologists.

In addition to thousands of ram heads, scientists unearthed a slew of other mummified animals, including ewes, dogs, wild goats, cows, gazelles, and mongooses.

The sheer number of mummies was an awe-inspiring sight to behold. The truly fascinating aspect of the find, however, was that it was clear that Egyptians continued to leave votive offerings for 1,000 years after the death of Ramses II. This indicated reverence for the pharaoh remained strong long after his rule came to an end.

Ramses II ruled ancient Egypt for some 60 years before his death in 1213 BC at the age of 90.

Even thousands of years later, some of the ram heads remained perfectly mummified. Others appeared to have gone through the mummification process but the wrappings or coverings were missing.

Researchers found a large collection of other objects among the treasure trove of animal skulls. Papyrus, leather artifacts, and statues were all housed around six feet below the surface of the desert in the ancient temple’s storeroom.

Collection of Mummified Ram Heads Provides a Glimpse Into Egypt’s History

A team of archaeologists with New York University’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World (ISAW) made the incredible discovery in Abydos. On top of being one of the oldest cities in Egypt, Abydos is also among the richest archaeological sites in the country, making it a popular destination for researchers.

The ancient city is located just seven miles west of the Nile River in Upper Egypt, around 270 miles from the Egyptian capital of Cairo. It was a necropolis (a large cemetery) for early ancient Egyptian royalty, as well as a popular destination for those hoping to gain the favor of the god Osiris, Egyptian lord of the underworld and judge of the dead.

A statement from the tourism and antiquities ministry following the discovery of the mummified ram heads explained that the discoveries were important to understanding the rich history of Egypt. They would help to expand researchers’ knowledge of Abydos in ancient times, stretching two millennia before the Ptolemaic period.

The Ptolemaic period stretched about three hundred years, ending with the Roman conquest of 30 BCE.

According to archaeologists, the mummified ram heads were found stacked in the northern precinct of the temple. “We came across some random pieces of skulls first,” Dr. Sameh Iskander, head of the ISAW mission, told CBS News.

“We didn’t know what they were. But as we continued our excavation and exploration, all of sudden we found a whole area filled with ram skulls. These are obviously offerings that were made to the temple of Ramses during the Ptolemaic period, which shows even 1,000 years after Ramses II, that he was still revered.”