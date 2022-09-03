21-year-old-tiktok-personality-dies-in-tragic-skydiving-accident

In what was her first solo jump turned out to be a tragedy. 21-year-old TikTok personality Tanya Pardazi died in a skydiving accident. The news of the August 27 incident comes out days after. While Pardazi was going through a jump at Skydive Toronto, she suffered the accident.

The accident was attributed to the fact that Pardazi opened her parachute too late, not allowing enough time for it to inflate.

Deadly Skydiving Accident

Tanya Pardazi of Toronto, Canada fell to her death on August 27 while on her first solo course at Skydive Toronto

Skydive Toronto requires that student complete an entire day of ground training before they are allowed to take a solo dive

The 21-year-old failed to open her parachute in time, not allowing the reserve parachute to deploy properly

The TikTok star had almost 100,000 followers and made content based around makeup, animals, and other topics she was passionate about

Since the news broke, the Toronto-based skydiving business has released a statement. In that statement they relay that the late star, “released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

Pardazi was a recent addition at Skydive Toronoto. After she fell, the TikTok star was taken to a hospital in the area. It was there that she was pronounced dead. This skydiving accident comes days after Pardazi first posted about going to classes at the Toronto skydiving school.

A friend of Pardazi Melody Ozgoli said,”Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous. Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous.

“She really lived every second to the fullest. This is the biggest shock to us. It’s very hard to process. It’s been a couple of days, but we still don’t even believe it.”

Skydive Toronto Statement

Throughout the statement regarding the skydiving accident, Skydive Toronoto expressed empathy and condolences. Of course, as a business that makes their money off of classes and tours and trips like this – you never want to have an accident like this.

“The team at Skydive Toronoto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years” the statement said. They also said that Pardazi “was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community.” She will, “be missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc.”

This is such a sad story and a horrible outcome. It is so important to take all the precautions you can. Even so, accidents can happen.

Rest in Peace to Tanya Pardazi.