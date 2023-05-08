22 snakes discovered inside airline passenger’s luggage by customs officials

If you’ve ever considered bringing wild animals of any kind on an airplane, don’t. It shouldn’t have to be said, but carrying 22 snakes in your luggage is a bad idea for multiple reasons.

For the record, carrying your pet snake in a check-in bag isn’t a good idea either. First of all, transporting snakes in carry-on bags is illegal. But you can also put your scaly friend in danger by not packaging them safely.

A snake pulled from the wild faces those same dangers and then some. Sadly, that did nothing to deter a woman from stuffing 22 snakes and a chameleon in her check-in luggage last week.

Thankfully, the woman, who landed in India from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was intercepted by airport officials before the reptiles could be taken from the building.

It remains unclear if the woman, who remains unidentified, was arrested. All 22 of the snakes (and the chameleon), however, were saved from whatever fate awaited them in India.

Seeing dozens of snakes curling themselves around luggage carts and lounging in plastic bins in an airport is a strange sight, to say the least, but this was a huge win for Chennai Customs.

Indian Customs : Guardians of wildlife!@ChennaiCustoms intercepted a female pax arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No.AK13. On examination of check-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species & a Chameleon were found; seized under CA, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. pic.twitter.com/5Xfu8OK217 — CBIC (@cbic_india) April 30, 2023

Unfortunately, India is a major hub for exotic animal smugglers on their way to other countries. According to Atul Bagai, Head of the United Nations Environment Programme in India, the country is among the top ten in the world for wildlife trafficking.

It’s such a problem, in fact, that in 1972, the Parliament of India enacted the Wildlife Protection Act. In doing so, they took a big step toward protecting plant and animal species from smugglers.

Please don’t move snakes or other wildlife, especially in your luggage

Aside from the obvious dangers of moving snakes in luggage, removing wildlife from their natural habitat poses a problem for not only the individual animal but the new ecosystem as a whole.

Even moving animals with the intention of saving them from bulldozers and other instruments of human expansion is risky. “Most habitat is at its ecological carrying capacity. So there’s no room for new animals,” scientist and conservationist Simon Clulow told The Guardian.

“You either put it into unoccupied habitat, which expands its range and has unintended consequences, or you put it in the habitat of others [of the species], which has a horrible outcome for the newcomers.”

This is how invasive species are created. The South American fire ant, zebra mussels, sea lamprey, and, of course, Burmese pythons, have all wreaked havoc on ecosystems.

Moving wildlife can create invasive species

Yes, some animals and plants are transported accidentally. Many, however, are not. Take the Burmese python, for example. Though the snakes likely didn’t arrive in the Everglades via someone’s luggage, they’re there entirely thanks to human negligence.

Miami is an epicenter for the exotic pet trade. As such, it once welcomed Burmese pythons transported by dealers in the tens of thousands. It’s now illegal to import or purchase the species in Florida, but the damage is done.

All it took is a small percentage of python owners releasing their unwanted pets in the Everglades for the snake population to expand and take over. Now, the pythons are destroying the natural ecosystem, preying on native species and causing biodiversity to plummet.

Moral of the story: never remove a snake or any other wild animal from its natural habitat, in your luggage or otherwise.