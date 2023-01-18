22-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Collision with Deer

A family is grieving a tragic loss after a 22-year-old man collided with a deer while driving, which resulted in their death. According to reports, the young person, known as Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, Texas, died Sunday evening on a stretch of road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Per reports from state troopers, around 6:45 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was heading northbound when it collided with a deer on the road. Immediately after, the car skidded and went into a ditch. The vehicle then rolled over and crashed into a tree.

Meanwhile, charges are pending for a 66-year-old Florida man after a hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a woman walking along a street. At the time, he thought he had hit a deer.

However, troopers later said the man struck a 47-year-old woman walking along the travel lanes. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, after an initial investigation, authorities could not determine precisely what time the accident happened. Despite this, they recovered pieces of the vehicle they believed to be from a 2002-2005 Dodge Ram 1500.

Hit and run leaves woman dead after driver thought he hit a deer

After learning about the crash via media outlets, authorities said the driver got in touch with the Highway Patrol to report he collided with what he thought was a deer while driving in his 2002 Dodge Ram pickup on Jan. 10.

According to troopers, charges are pending against the man as an investigation proceeds.

While no one ever wants to hit a deer, what should you do if you ever hit one? According to experts, drivers should not stop and try to move the deer out of the road, especially if it’s dark.

Experts also say drivers should contact their local game warden dispatcher after the collision to remove the animal from the road if the animal is injured. If it died in the crash, officials should remove the dead animal.

“If you hit an animal it’s difficult to say ‘Did it survive that impact? Did it bounce off the car and continue to run on the other side of the road? Or do we have road kill for the next morning?'” said Danny Straessle, Spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Straessle also noted that your safety is the most important thing to remember when you hit an animal.

“We would just encourage you to keep on going if your car is not disabled. Now, if your car is disabled and you do need to pull over on the side of the road, don’t worry about the animal, worry about yourself. Worry about your vehicle. Your safety is the most important and we just want people to be safe,” said Straessle.