25-year-old dead after falling into Rocky Mountain National Park’s West Creek Falls

The young male from Providence, Rhode Island drowned on Sunday, July 2, 2023 while visiting the Rocky Mountain National Park feature.

Incident: As Rocky Mountain National Park (ROMO) reports, the 25-year-old male, who’s identity is private, fell into West Creek Falls. He was then pulled underwater and drowned.

The body of the young Providence, Rhode Island resident was recovered that same evening.

Location: West Creek Falls is on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park in northeast Colorado. Getting to the falls requires a moderate hike up West Creek Falls Trail. At the 2.2 mile mark, hikers reach the waterfalls.

West Creek Falls holds impressive, dangerous waterflow in spring and summer as snow melt and precipitation continue. A narrow gorge funnels two separate waterfalls of around 20 feet in height to make up West Creek Falls.

All falls in Rocky Mountain National Park also run “extremely cold” this time of year, the park cites. In kind, scaling waterfalls in any national park is extremely dangerous.

Aftermath: “This morning, the victim’s body was flown by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park,” ROMO announces in their media release.

“His body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office who will determine the cause of death,” park officials cite.

The young man’s name will release once all next of kin are aware of the situation.

Larimer Country Sheriff’s Office, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Police Department, and Estes Valley Crisis Advocates would assist ROMO with this operation, and extend their thanks.

Rocky Mountain National Park Safety

To prevent further loss, ROMO is reminding visitors of the following safety information:

Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year

The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift

Park visitors should keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls

Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery

Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater

Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to gravitate towards water.

Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Deaths occur every year in Rocky Mountain National Park. Abiding by park safety regulations and federal laws can save your life, and prevent putting others at risk.

