26-year-old climber dead after Blitzen Ridge fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

The young woman died after an approximate 500-foot fall while free-solo climbing with a 27-year-old man in Rocky Mountain National Park.

On Sunday, July 9, a 26-year-old woman from Boulder, Colorado died after falling from Rocky Mountain National Park’s (ROMO) Blitzen Ridge. The park estimates her fall at approx. 500-feet, which came amid a free-solo climb on the Four Acres portion Blitzen Ridge.

Accompanying her was a 27-year-old-male climbing partner, also from Boulder. He would notify park rangers via cell phone of her fall, the park notes in their media release. Both identities are private as next of kin are notified.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were able to reach the male survivor last night. “Because of his location, the park requested assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate the male climbing partner via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable,” ROMO Cites.

The male survivor was uninjured. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group would assist with helicopter hoist operations at the time.

Early this morning, July10, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members would like to the area above Ypsilon Lake to prepare for a helicopter long-line recovery of the woman. The 26-year-old victim’s body was flown by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park. Her body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office who will determine the cause of death.

In addition to the Colorado Air National Guard, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and the Northern Colorado Helitak, the park was assisted yesterday by a Flight for Life Air Ambulance for initial air reconnaissance.

Blitzen Ridge rests on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

Just last week, a young male from Providence, Rhode Island drowned after falling into Rocky Mountain National Park’s West Creek Falls.

As the park explains, “Traveling in the mountains brings inherent risk.”

Risks can include: lightning, rockfall, avalanches, crevasses, and extreme weather conditions. Each is present all year long in the park and surrounding ecosystem. “Competent technique, experience, safety equipment, physical fitness, and good judgement are essential to preventing or minimizing the chances of an accident” as a result.

Before any climbing or casual trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, please be familiar with park safety:

Weather – Conditions can change quickly in the mountains bringing lightning storms, rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Always bring additional layers and be prepared to turn around if conditions worsen.

– Conditions can change quickly in the mountains bringing lightning storms, rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Always bring additional layers and be prepared to turn around if conditions worsen. Know Your Limits – The mountain peaks in RMNP are all at a high elevation and many require technical experience and gear. Know your limites and abilities, as well as the limits of others in your group. Plan your trip itinerary accordingly. Make sure everyone has the proper gear before beginning your trip. And be prepared to turn around if you are pushing your limits or not feeling well. Many people become hurt after pushing themselves too far.

– The mountain peaks in RMNP are all at a high elevation and many require technical experience and gear. Know your limites and abilities, as well as the limits of others in your group. Plan your trip itinerary accordingly. Make sure everyone has the proper gear before beginning your trip. And be prepared to turn around if you are pushing your limits or not feeling well. Many people become hurt after pushing themselves too far. Have a Plan – Do you know what to do if someone gets injured? If the weather unexpedidly changes? If your trip is taking longer than planned? Preparing before your trip will help you make smart decisions when the moment arrives. Set a turn around time and stick to it.

– Do you know what to do if someone gets injured? If the weather unexpedidly changes? If your trip is taking longer than planned? Preparing before your trip will help you make smart decisions when the moment arrives. Set a turn around time and stick to it. Altitude sickness is a common ailment for those heading up the mountains and it can be very serious. The Town of Estes Park sits at an elevation of 7,500ft (2,290m), with many of the peaks in RMNP rising above 13,000ft (3962m). Know the signs of altitude sickness and be prepared to go down in elevation. The only cure for altitude sickness is to travel down to a lower elevation.

