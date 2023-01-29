26-Year-Old Man Dead After ATV Crashes Into Deer

A 26-year-old man was tragically killed when he was thrown off of his ATV in Ralls County, Missouri. Brandon McCurdy was riding his ATV on Vermont Lane about two miles southeast of the town of Perry. That’s when a deer shot across the road. KHQA News 7 reports that McCurdy’s ride collided with the animal. After hitting the deer, the ATV veered off the left side of the road, hit a roadside ditch, flipped over, and ejected him. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ralls County Deputy Coroner on January 23rd.

Texas Man Killed In ATV Collision With Deer In California In October

A similar incident actually occurred back in the fall as well. A Texas man was riding an ATV in Rusk County, California. The identity of the 57 year-old-man involved in this accident was not revealed. A spokesperson for the Texas DNR notes that the man was driving the ATV along the Chippewa Trail road. This is a route located in the popular trail areas within the Big Bend township. And, it was along these routes that the vehicle collided with the deer.

The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. That’s an important note when it comes to this story because it could have saved his life. Extensive head injuries were believed to be the cause of death. The victim was swiftly airlifted to the Mayo Clinic, however, he was declared dead the day after the accident.

All Terrain Vehicle Falls Through Ice, Killing The Driver

64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn was killed earlier this month in Minnesota. His ATV plummeted through the frozen surface of Otter Tail Lake on January 7th. Two snow mobilers that were with him also crashed through the ice, however they survived. First responders arrived on the scene quickly and were able to pull Simdorn from the water while he was still alive. Unfortunately though he would later succumb to his injuries.

Statistically speaking, there appears to be an increase in deaths related to people falling through frozen lakes. Experts attribute it to climate change.

In the last thirty years, more than 4,000 people have fatally drowned after falling through the surface of a frozen lake, river, or pond during winter. According to experts, climate change is likely behind the staggering statistic. In a 2020 study, researchers from York University examined lake-ice trends through the centuries. They came to the conclusion that ice now forms later in the season and melts earlier.

The climate is changing,” lead author Sapna Sharma said in a news release. “And it’s affecting when you can be on the ice safely. Individuals need to take that into account, especially when more individuals will be out enjoying winter ice activities.”

Climate change is causing a gradual increase in temperature. Because of this, lakes, rivers, and seas are beginning to see earlier ice breakup, later ice formation, shorter seasons of ice cover, and a decline in ice thickness. In some areas, ice cover may not form at all, researchers explained.