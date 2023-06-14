3 pilot whales rescued, 8 dead following mass stranding event

While biking to his 14th birthday party, Hunter MacDonald and his friends spotted a strange sight down on the beach: a large group of whales lying in the sand. Rushing down to the shore and raising the alarm, the boys were the first to assist in what became a complex rescue mission of stranded pilot whales.

Before long, a massive group of 30-50 people were gathered on the beach, all hoping to save the beached whales.

Working together, concerned citizens and officials from the Marine Animal Response Society managed to push three of the pilot whales back into the sea, a juvenile whale among them. Sadly, however, eight others died on the beach.

According to Tonya Wimmer, executive director of MARS, another pod of pilot whales is swimming close to shore. Experts suspect the three surviving whales are part of this larger pod.

“They’re swimming around, they’re not actively leaving the area,” Wimmer told CBC. “But there is apparently some bait in the area, some food that they may be eating. We’re hopeful they may leave the area but we’re not sure yet.”

Until the pilot whales do leave the area, MARS officials are keeping a close eye on the pod. As locals on the scene reported, the whales returned to shore after being pushed out to sea.

This isn’t uncommon, Wimmer said, as pilot whales are a social species that travel in groups. Mass stranding events are typically the result of the group following a food source too close to shore and then becoming trapped by the ebbing tide.

Officials keeping watch on pilot whale pod to prevent more strandings

Once trapped, pilot whales will call out to those at sea for help, leading to more strandings. “Often what we see is when there’s one even left on a beach that’s making any kind of calls, the others will come in to try to help it, in a sense,” Wimmer explained.

As a result, rescuing stranded pilot whales isn’t a matter of simply pushing them back to sea. To protect the individuals and the pod as a whole, the rescue must be carried out in a specific manner.

“It’s actually really important it’s done in a very specific way to be able to get them all back in the water,” Wimmer said.

First and foremost, like other types of dolphins, pilot whales must be kept wet and cool. Without a constant stream of water on their skin, they will quickly become dangerously dehydrated. Rescuers must avoid their blowholes, however, as any obstruction can lead to suffocation.

“And then trying to get them all out at the same time,” Wimmer said. “Because they need to go as a group, which is very hard when you have a group this big of animals this large.”

The MARS team is currently working with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in an effort to conduct necropsies on the dead pilot whales.

In doing so, they can learn more about the stranding. Though following food is a common cause, sea creatures can also strand themselves due to illness.