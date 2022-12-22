30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Cave Destroyed by Vandals

A 30,000-year-old work of art carved into the walls a cave in Australia was destroyed recently when vandals snuck through the national heritage site’s steel gate. The vandalism in itself has been called “frankly shocking.” However, what makes the loss of the art more devastating is that any attempt to liberate the carving from the vandalism would also destroy the original work of art.

People reports that the now-destroyed art adorns the walls of the national heritage sight Koonalda Cave in South Australia. The original artwork on the wall of the cave was created by ancestors of the continent’s Aboriginal Mirning people. The artwork, carved into extremely soft chalk limestone walls, managed to survive millennia up to this point.

Per the outlet, the message now plastered across the wall of the cave and atop irreparable ancient artwork reads, “Don’t look now, but this is a death cave.”

Elders among the Aboriginal Mirning community state that the vandalism comes after months of pushing for further security at their national heritage sights. Senior Mirning elder Uncle Bunna Lawrie addressed the permanence of the destruction in a statement to BBC. He said, “It’s abuse to our country and it’s abuse to our history. What’s gone is gone, and we’re never going to get it back.”

He added that the graffiti is just another sign of disrespect toward his people and culture.

Experts Stress Permanence of Damage Done to Cave Art

While the Aboriginal Mirning people are forced to contend with a blatant insult to their community and heritage, government officials have also spoken out about the damage. Further, archaeologists have revealed just how extensive the damage really is.

Kyam Maher, South Australia Attorney-General and Aboriginal Affairs Minister, called the graffiti “frankly shocking.”

Maher added, “These caves are some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of that part of the country.”

In essence, then, the cave art was not just a local symbol of South Australia’s Aboriginal community. It also served as a bookmark in ancient history, indicating the prominence and endurance of these people in the region.

Also speaking out about the graffiti and lost art is archaeologist Keryn Walshe. Walshe said, “The vandals caused a huge amount of damage. The surface of the cave is very soft. It is not possible to remove the graffiti without destroying the art underneath.”

In all, the archaeologist said, “It’s a massive, tragic loss to have it defaced to this degree.”

As the Aboriginal community comes to terms with the sheer permanence of the damage done to the national heritage sight, the outlet says officials have launched an investigation. Anyone found guilty of damaging the cave art could face a fine of $6,700 or six months in prison.