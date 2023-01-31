35-Foot Humpback Whale Dead After Beaching Itself in New York

Beachgoers on a Long Island beach were left stunned after they walked up on a beached 35-foot-long male humpack whale on Monday morning.

According to Nassau County police, witnesses first saw the massive, several-ton sea creature around 6:30 a.m. at Lido Beach West Town Park. The beach is located in the Hempstead community of New York.

Per reports from Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin, the whale was pronounced dead when crews arrived on the scene.

The incident follows an odd string of beached whale sightings near the Jersey Shore. So far, the beach town has had seven reports of beached whale incidents in nearly one month. However, according to Calvin, Hempstead hasn’t seen a beached what in several years.

“This is by far the largest,” he said. “The crews that have been here for almost two decades have never seen a whale this size.”

Calvin noted that crews later moved the underwater mammal creature further up the shore. He added: “We had to move the whale to higher ground because of the high tide.”

According to Calvin, moving the creature required more than elbow grease.

“It’s 35 feet long,” he noted. “Just pulling it up on the shore, we had to bring in a heavy crane. And the wires were snapping because of the tonage it was required to really bring it to higher ground.”

At the same time, beachgoers gathered at the site to get a glimpse of the enormous animal out of its natural environment.

“You don’t see something like this in your lifetime, I understand that — but it’s also a really sad day here,” Clavin admitted.

He continued: “This whale died, and unfortunately, you’re going to have people coming here to take a look at it.”

According to reports, the town’s officials plan to fence off a perimeter around the humpback whale so that officials can soon perform a necropsy.

Federal authorities in the area will likely perform a necropsy on Tuesday to determine how the whale washed up on shore and passed away.

In addition, the whale’s future burial will require the joint participation of several agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to news outlets, the Atlantic Marine Conversation Society was also at the site at the time of the incident.

Those on the scene said the whale also showed no apparent signs of trauma. However, officials with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society will make the final conclusion.

“Never seen anything like it in my life,” said local Lori McNab.

“I hope they find a good burial site for the whale and they do all the scientific work needed so that we can continue having whales in this part of the country,” added fellow local Gerry Meyerson.