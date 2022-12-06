3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks California Near San Francisco

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported near San Jose today. According to officials, this quake hit the area at around 3:13 p.m. Pacific time. Areas as far as two miles out of San Jose felt the shaking ground a geological survey explains.

The Monday afternoon earthquake hit about seven miles from the Alum rock area in California. This area sits nearly 10 miles from Milpitas, California, Morgan Hill, and Campbell. There have been no other reports of an earthquake. This tremor had a magnitude rating of 3.0 or above in the last ten days in the area, officials note.

A Three-Year Research Project Reveals That These Quakes Are Very Common In The California And Nevada Areas

Researchers note that there is an average of about 234 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 4.0 that occur in the California and Nevada areas each year. This information was gathered from a three-year data sample.

One recent quake hit not too long ago registering higher than the 3.0 to 4.0 range. In October of this year people within the San Jose area felt an earthquake with a magnitude measured at 5.1, officials note.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake hit the San Jose region at about 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. Shortly after this, an aftershock measuring 3.1 hit the same area at 11:47 a.m.

California’s Bay Area Rapid Transit Held The Trains For A Few Minutes, Checking For Damage

According to reports, officials with the California Bay Area Rapid Transit held the BART trains for five minutes in order to do inspections. Because of this, passengers were told to “expect major delays” systemwide. This is important the statements noted in order to follow the safety procedures.

Thankfully, officials at the San Jose Fire Department had not received any calls related to the quake, even by 12:30 that afternoon. These tremors were felt as far as Fairfield California and on the eastern edges near Stockton the officials at the U.S. Geological Survey. Tremors were also felt as far south as Salinas.

“Yep,” notes a post from the Monetary National weather service in an October Twitter post.

“We felt that earthquake here at the office in Monterey,” the social media message adds. According to area residents, a ShakeAlert message was sent out just a few seconds before the tremors hit the area.