4-foot albino corn snake removed from ‘terrified’ resident’s backyard

Unlike North America, which houses around 150 species of snakes, the UK is home to just three. Corn snakes, a species native to the southeastern US, are not one of them.

Because of this, when one North Wales resident spotted an albino corn snake in her backyard, she initially assumed it was a toy.

Kelsie Cox, the North Wales resident, was inside her home when her son suddenly burst in the door informing her of a snake in the backyard. Looking outside, she saw a ghostly white serpent lying motionless in the sun and assumed her son was simply playing a trick on her.

Her husband, however, confirmed the corn snake was very much alive, after which he wasted no time retrieving the reptile and placing it in a box for transport.

The family posted pictures online of their bizarre backyard visitor, attempting to reunite the pet snake with its owner. Sadly, no one stepped forward to claim it, but the snake found a comfortable temporary home in the Idlewild Animal Sanctuary.

The sanctuary’s primary focus is rescuing birds and livestock, but they also rehabilitate sick and injured animals before releasing or rehoming them.

Upon the snake’s arrival, sanctuary manager Kim Barton-Jones discovered it had likely been away from home for several days. It was “definitely hungry” and “made short work of some food” provided by sanctuary staff.

If the albino corn snake remains unclaimed, the sanctuary will allow someone with reptile experience to adopt it. Unsurprisingly, there have already been multiple offers of adoption for the “absolutely beautiful” snake.

The albino corn snake is almost certainly an escaped or abandoned pet

Again, the UK is home to only three species of snake: the grass snake, the adder, and the smooth snake. Any other species living in the country is either a zoo resident or in someone’s home as an exotic pet.

As such, the 4-foot albino corn snake found in the North Wales backyard is almost certainly an escaped or abandoned pet. It’s only been four days since the sanctuary’s announcement of the snake’s discovery, but with every day that passes, the latter scenario becomes more likely.

Every year, hundreds of exotic pets are abandoned by owners overwhelmed by the huge commitment that is caring for snakes and other reptiles.

Any type of pet ownership comes with a high level of responsibility. Reptiles, however, are even more demanding than a cat or dog. They require specific temperatures, humidity levels, and enclosures, just to name a few of the differences.

Additionally, corn snakes and other species popular with exotic pet owners are master escape artists. Without a well-made, escape-proof enclosure, you’re likely to find that your snake made a break for it.

“Last year, we took over 1,200 reports about snakes,” explained Evie Button, scientific officer for UK-based animal welfare charity RSPCA. “Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA’s care after people realize they’re not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off.”

“Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.”