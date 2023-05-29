4-foot rat snake crawls out of woman’s car hood mid-drive

The last place you expect to have a close encounter with a 4-foot rat snake is while driving your car, but that’s exactly what happened to one unlucky Oklahoma woman last week.

On a typical Sunday afternoon, a woman from The Village, Oklahoma, was driving down the road when suddenly a 4-foot black rat snake slithered out from under the hood of her car, climbing onto her windshield in the middle of traffic.

Without wasting a moment, the woman pulled off the road and into a parking lot, where she called local police for help. Before long, police arrived at the scene, removing the rat snake from the woman’s car and releasing it back into the wild.

As you might expect, calls regarding reptiles aren’t exactly a daily occurrence for the Village Police Department. Interestingly, however, this rescue marked the second of its kind in a single week.

As if that wasn’t strange enough, the same officer happened to take both calls. “Apparently, Officer King attracts snakes,” the department explained in a Facebook post.

In the previous call, another citizen reported a rat snake in their car, this time at their home. “Officer King and Cpl. Crane were able to detain the snake with minimal use of force. After it was checked for warrants, it was released at the city barn away from residences,” VPD joked.

How common are snakes in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma houses 46 species of native snakes, placing it in the top 10 states in the country in terms of snake population. Texas, by the way, blows the competition out of the water with a whopping 68 species, the highest in the country.

Now, out of the 46 species native to Oklahoma, only seven are potentially harmful to humans. These include:

Copperhead

Cottonmouth

Western diamondback rattlesnake

Timber rattlesnake

Prairie rattlesnake

Western massasauga

Western pigmy rattlesnake

As you can see, the black rat snake does not fall into this list. Unlike its venomous relatives, the rat snake poses no danger to humans whatsoever.

Rat snakes are a common, harmless species

A nonvenomous species known for its docile nature, the rat snake kills its prey via constriction. As its name suggests, this largely consists of rats and other rodents.

Rather than posing a risk to humans, they’re hugely helpful! Without rat snakes, we would find ourselves overrun with rats and other pests.

While rat snakes will bite if threatened, their bite is reserved as a last line of defense. To protect itself from a potential predator, the snake will coil its body and shake its tail in its best rattlesnake impression.

If that doesn’t work, it will release a pungent musk, spreading the unpleasant smell through the air with its tail.

Only when all of these efforts fail will a rat snake bite – and even then, its tiny teeth do minimal damage. A bite from a rat snake typically looks and feels more like a series of small scratches than the fatal wound often associated with snake bites.

Still, however, like all wildlife, it’s vital to give rat snakes a wide berth. They won’t hurt you, but there’s no need to cause stress or harm to an animal unnecessarily. Contacting a professional for help when encountering a snake in your home (or car) is always the right call!