4-year-old boy finds venomous brown snake in living room of home

While playing with his toys in the living room of his home, a 4-year-old boy had a close encounter with a highly venomous eastern brown snake.

When arriving home from an afternoon out with his mother, the 4-year-old ran to the living room to play. His mother barely had time to set down her things before she heard an unexpected exclamation from the other room. To her confusion, her young son shouted, “there’s a snake!”

Unsure what she would find, the mother ventured into the living room to address her son’s concerns. Sure enough, slithering along the wall was a live snake. And not just any snake – an eastern brown, the venomous species responsible for the most snake bite deaths in Australia.

After taking a quick picture of the snake to confirm the species, she contacted local snake catcher Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who arrived shortly thereafter to help.

Showing the picture to McKenzie, he agreed that it was indeed a venomous eastern brown and set to work removing the snake from the home.

At that point, the snake had ventured from its original location to an area near the back door, likely hoping to find its way out again. Finding itself trapped in the home, the 4-foot snake slithered behind the young boy’s bike to hide.

Noticing the eastern brown was trying its hardest to escape the home, McKenzie didn’t even use his catch hook. Instead, he simply laid his bag on the ground with the mouth facing the snake.

As he expected it would, the snake inspected the bag for a moment, weighing its options. Deciding it was a safe place to hide, the venomous eastern brown crawled inside the bag itself, allowing the snake catcher to remove it with ease.

Even the venomous eastern brown snake poses no threat to humans unless threatened

As this relocation mission illustrates perfectly, even “vicious” snakes such as the eastern brown are harmless when left alone. The venomous brown snake came in accidentally, likely through an open door or window, then couldn’t find its way out again.

The snake had no interest in the boy, his mother, or the reptile wrangler. At the first opportunity, it willingly left the home.

Despite its fearsome reputation, even the venomous eastern brown doesn’t attack unprovoked, nor does any snake. Virtually all bites occur as a result of a snake feeling the need to defend itself. The only exception is snake owners who are bitten on the hand because their pet confused it for a meal.

A large percentage of snake bites occur when someone is attempting to harm or harass one. The other common reason behind bites is accidental trampling.

As such, the best way to avoid a snake bite – or any wildlife attack, for that matter – is to leave them alone. Watch where you’re stepping and placing your hands while enjoying the outdoors, never approach a snake intentionally, and teach children to do the same.

“This is a perfect example of why teaching your kids about snakes and snake safety is so important,” McKenzie explained in a Facebook post documenting the relocation.

“The young kid was playing with his toys in the lounge room when he saw a 4-foot highly venomous Eastern Brown Snake cruising near him. The snake wanted nothing to do with the young boy. The boy did the right thing and ran and told mum, who then called us.”