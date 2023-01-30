40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot

After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue.

Later, the city officials released a photo showing the liquid sludge over a large portion of the parking lot.

Before the off-putting incident occurred, city employees were working on fixing a recessed area of road in the region. At the time, a water main at the site broke. As a result, the sewage flow backed up a sewer line and sent the wastewater into the parking lot.

Crews arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. Crews stopped the runoff around 2 a.m. Immediately after, they posted caution and warning signs at the spill site. They also advised locals to stay away from the area.

Massachusetts officials close off pond after sewage potentially contaminated water

Across the country in Tisbury, Massachusetts, a large portion of a pond is closed off after officials concluded a recent sewage leak could have contaminated the water.

Before, officials determined that the leak originated from a local hospital after responding to a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday from employees who saw water through cracks in the pavement.

At the time, officials shut off the pumps connecting the hospital to the wastewater treatment facility after arriving.

In addition, utility services arrived to remove surface water with a vacuum truck. A later excavation of the area showed a small break in the pressure line.

Officials also put a repair clamp onto the plastic pipe, and the wastewater could then be re-directed to the hospital’s former onsite treatment unit. Crews also treated the affected pavement areas, grass, and stormwater catch basins with chlorine and lime.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Division of Marine Fisheries, and the Oak Bluffs Shellfish Department were also informed of the incident. As a result, the department closed shellfishing as a precaution.

According to Oak Bluffs wastewater facilities manager Patrick Hickey, DEP officials estimated a leak of around 7,000 to 9,000 gallons.

At this time, officials are working to determine who will be responsible for paying for the damages associated with the break.

According to reports from Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the Lagoon Pond was already labeled as “impaired,” with poor water quality.

In the past, Hickey was informed that the state would hire a biologist to conduct sampling around the affected area, which sits within the nearly 4,000-acre Lagoon Pond watershed.