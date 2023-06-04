41-year-old climber dies suddenly on Mount Rainier

A Mount Rainier National Park guided climb ended in tragedy as the 21-year-old from Bremerton, Washington collapsed near the summit.

Early on the morning of May 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM, an individual participating in a guided climb on Mount Rainier collapsed near the summit of the mountain.

National Park Service (NPS) officials have identified the late climber as Brian Harper, 41, of Bremerton, Washington. Harper was participating in an expedition led by Alpine Ascents International (AAI), one of the licensed guide services on the mountain.

After his collapse, “no breathing or pulse could be found, and CPR was unsuccessful,” NPS laments in their media release. Mr. Harper died suddenly, and no foul play is suspected.

Climbing guides with AAI and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. worked with Mount Rainier and NPS climbing and aviation rangers to bring Mr. Harper’s body down from the summit over the next day. Weather conditions were finally favorable for the park’s A-STAR helicopter to complete the mission at 10:30 am on June 1.

Mr. Harper’s cause of death is not yet known. The Pierce County Medical Examiner will investigate, and this story is developing.

Mount Rainier is the most heavily glaciated peak in the contiguous United States. As such, the Washington (state) national park offers an exciting challenge to mountaineers from across the world. Each year thousands of people successfully climb this 14,410 foot summit, which is an active volcano. But safety is paramount, as is self-knowledge. Preexisting conditions can make this strenuous trek up into high altitudes extremely dangerous for those possessing heart or respiratory conditions.

“Reaching the summit via any route requires a vertical elevation gain of more than 9,000 feet and traveling over ten miles in distance,” Mount Rainier National Park notes. “Climbers must be in excellent physical condition and well prepared.”

In addition, technical glacier-travel rope skills are also a must in order to ascend and descend the mountain safely.

Weather, snow, and route conditions can also change rapidly. This can make the difference between a pleasant and rewarding experience or a tragedy, NPS notes. So before beginning a climb, obtain a current weather forecast.

“Rangers at both Camp Muir and Camp Schurman can give out updated forecasts before your summit attempt, but look for a general trend in the weather before arriving at the park,” Mount Rainier offers.

During any climb, if weather conditions deteriorate, turn back immediately. “Severe winter-like storms on the mountain are not uncommon during the summer,” the park explains. In addition, poor weather often contributes to accidents and “near-misses” on the mountain.

If planning a climb in Mount Rainier National Park, please visit their weather and avalanche resources first. And for recent route conditions/updates. check out the Mount Rainier Climbing Blog.