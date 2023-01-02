5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day

For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes.

According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had a magnitude of 5.4. It hit nearly nine miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just before 11 a.m. local time.

Rio Dell Mayor Debra Garnes said the earthquake even shook her home.

“It was crazy. The earthquake felt more violent this time,” Garnes said. “It was shorter but more violent. My refrigerator moved two feet. Things came out of the refrigerator. There’s a crack in my wall from the violence of it.” She also said her neighbor’s house also had a crack in the wall from the incident.

Per reports from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, residents in Rio Dell suffered significant damage to their homes. In addition, half of all the city’s residents were left in the dark on Sunday, and 30% of people didn’t have water.

However, by Monday morning, power had been restored to most residents, according to the online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

In addition, the area’s sheriff’s office did not report that anyone suffered injuries from the earthquake. They also revealed that the site was not at risk for a tsunami.

Earthquake hits California for the second time in less than two weeks

However, the California Department of Transportation shut down State Route 211 at Fernbridge Road temporarily as a precaution. There, they conducted safety checks on the road.

The earthquake also came just days after an earthquake with a 6.4 magnitude also hit the area on Dec. 20. That earthquake resulted in two deaths and injured over a dozen people.

“We are kind of starting over,” Garnes said on Sunday about starting over. She added, “We had moved from our response to recovery, and now we are basically in both. We have to be back in response because the southern end of town really took it hard this time.”

Thousands of residents were also left without power. Of the deceased, one was 72 and the other was 83. Sadly, they both passed away from medical emergencies. Unfortunately, first responders could not get them to medical facilities in time. As a result, they died.

In addition, some structures that the quake damaged initially in December were harmed further on Sunday. As a result, according to Garnes, some of those buildings may have to be taken down.

Despite the tragedy, Garnes says there’s been an incredible response from the town. “Literally everyone is trying their best to help us get through this,” Garnes said.

By Sunday morning, experts said the latest earthquake was a green pager, meaning experts predicted no estimated fatalities and minimal economic losses.