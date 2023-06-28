5-foot alligator enters Louisiana home through dog door

When a Louisiana family left their doggy door unsecured overnight, a 5-foot alligator took it as an invitation to enjoy some late-night air conditioning on the comfort of their living room rug.

It seems every time an alligator makes headlines, it’s in Florida. Gators in grocery stores, gators in elementary schools, irresponsible tourists leaping into gator habitats in Florida amusement parks. In terms of population, however, the swamp pales in comparison to the country’s true alligator haven: the bayou.

At over 1 million crocodilians, Florida’s population is impressive – and unique in that it includes both gators and crocodiles. But just 150 miles west, there’s Louisiana, a state with a staggering two million wild alligators housed within its borders.

When you have roughly 1 alligator for every 2 humans, interactions are bound to happen. You just hope that these encounters will occur outside, with the gator many feet away in its watery habitat. And most do. For one unlucky family, however, it happened a little closer to home. Well…a lot closer. In their living room, to be specific.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

“Home invasion of the reptile kind,” the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post detailing the relocation mission. “On Saturday, June 24th at approximately 1:30 a.m., Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on John Darnall Road regarding a 5-foot alligator in their HOME.”

According to the Louisiana homeowner, the alligator snuck into the house through the open doggy door. It then began wandering the house, unbeknownst to the sleeping homeowners. Luckily for them, the intrusion woke their dog, who alerted them to their reptilian guest.

Louisiana alligator relocated back to the wild

With the help of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials, deputies successfully captured and relocated the alligator. Despite its relatively small size, however, the gator put up quite a fight against its captors.

In a video showing the gator’s removal from the home, an officer slowly approaches the little reptile, who immediately begins backing away, hissing at the human to express its displeasure.

With the catch pole loop around its neck, the gator immediately begins thrashing against the officer. But as it performs a death roll, it inadvertently wraps itself around the pole, at which point it appears to give up the fight, allowing the reptile catcher to carry it outside without incident.

It’s not unusual for a gator relocation to require two or three wranglers to complete, sometimes even more. Alligators can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, after all! This one’s small size made it possible to transport easily, though – it likely only weighed around 20-25 pounds.

In terms of posing a threat to humans, this one probably took some puzzling out. To qualify as a nuisance, a gator must be at least 4 feet in length, putting this one just slightly above the limit. But as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries explains, “the mere presence of an alligator does not qualify it as a nuisance, even if it is located in an unexpected place.”

Though they will do so if necessary, wildlife officials don’t take euthanizing animals lightly. This one was likely pushed out of its normal habitat by a larger gator and found its way into the home as a result. As it didn’t mean the humans any harm, it was relocated rather than put down.