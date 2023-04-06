5 Mountain Lions Filmed at Once by Home Security Camera

Videos from this Colorado resident’s Ring security cameras show not one, but five mountain lions right outside her home.

Coloradoans are no strangers to mountain lions. Even still, the species is notoriously elusive, and spotting just one is a rare occurrence. But five at a time? That’s incredible.

As secretive and solitary as cougars are, there’s only one scenario that leads to this in the wild: a mother with cubs. These big cat live solo existences unless mating or rearing young. So although CBS Colorado refers to this as a “mountain lion pack,” there is no such thing.

Regardless, spotting a cougar mom with a full litter of four cubs is truly extraordinary. Carolyn Andrews’ Ring security footage did exactly that on April 1, and she shared it with her local CBS news.

Mountain lion pack caught on Ring video prowling through Silverthorne neighborhood at nighttime https://t.co/m2tnPUQU0E pic.twitter.com/ApH5KPWdDR — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) April 4, 2023

Andrews’ footage comes from Silverthorne, an area 67 miles west of Denver. Her lit-up camera captures the five cats as they stroll by around 11 PM.

The Solitary Mountain Lion

Unlike African lions which live in small-to-extensive prides, cougars establish territories. Adults don’t seek each other out unless it’s time to procreate. Sounds lonely, but these beautiful cats are perfectly content on their own.

When it comes time for a female to rear cubs, however, she becomes an attentive and fiercely protective mother. Then, when her young are ready to venture out on their own (at anywhere from less than a year to two-years-old), the solo cycle starts all over again.

Cougar cubs grow fast, too, which can make it easy to mistake a mother and her offspring for multiple adults forming a pack. Adult females average around 90-100 pounds, and this mother lion looks to be only 20 pounds or so heavier than her cubs. They’ll be splitting off into solitary lives themselves in the coming months judging by their size.

As Beautiful As They Are, Never Leave Your Pets Unattended in Cougar Country

As beautiful a sight as this family is, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is urging residents to never leave their pets outdoors overnight or unattended during the day. Always keep a close eye on children in cougar country, too.

“Mountain lions are hunting in backyards for game more than most residents realize,” CPW’s Gunnison Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond announced as part of a recent study. The predators regularly move through state communities. This means everything from sprawling rural neighborhoods to urban backyards, and they do so throughout the year.

“If a person finds a deer or elk in their backyard that has mysteriously died, please call your local CPW office,” Diamond added.

If you’re unsure if a kill belongs to a cougar, Diamond says “if it appears covered up by snow, leaves or grass” there’s a good chance it’s a big cat’s kill. “Those are all indications of a lion kill that it has cached.”

