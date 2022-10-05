50+ Rivergoers Rescued in the Grand Canyon After Being Stranded Overnight

Over 50 rivergoers were stranded at the Grand Canyon overnight. Thankfully, the group was rescued by Grand County Search and Rescue.

The group was stranded at the Mineral Bottom Boat Ramp along the Green River. They were stuck with no way out, as it had rained and the severe weather washed out the road.

John Marshall, the officer-in-charge for Grand County SAR on Sunday when the incident occurred, shared more details about the situation. It was reported that the weather was too severe for a helicopter to fly to the group, so they had to wait until Monday morning to begin the rescue.

The flood had washed away the road, and there was no way for anyone to exit because of the dangerous water conditions, according to Fox 13 Now.

Thankfully, on Monday, October 3, Marshall took his six-wheel-drive military-style vehicle out to the location, and had the people walk up the roadway to him.

“I ended up shuffling I think 57 people up to the top, and there were many trips back and forth, back and forth,” Marshall said.

Additionally, officials began to work on the road after the rescue. Everyone in the group made it out.

“People were happy to see us; everybody was in good spirits,” Marshall said.

Over 200 Grand Canyon Tourists Sick With Norovirus

According to the Sacramento Bee, from April 1-June 17, 222 (at least) visitors to the Grand Canyon felt ill during their trip. 178 of them were infected with norovirus.

According to the CDC‘s webpage about norovirus: “Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. You can get norovirus from:

Having direct contact with an infected person

Consuming contaminated food or water

Touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.”

The CDC shared a statement about the outbreaks.

“A total of 191 rafters and 31 backpackers reported symptoms constant with acute gastroenteritis. Specimens from portable toilets used by nine rivers rafting trip groups were tested… The test results were positive for norovirus,” they wrote. “An increase in norovirus activity was observed at a national level in spring 2022, with the number of outbreak reports returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020.”

It was reported that previous outbreaks were attributed to the contamination of foot products, and it spread from person to person. Because of this, officials had shared for visitors to be strict about hygiene.

According to the Sacramento Bee: “People can protect themselves against norovirus by: Washing their hands often. (Hand sanitizer doesn’t work as well in fighting norovirus, the CDC says.) Rinsing fruits and vegetables Cooking shellfish thoroughly Staying home when sick Avoiding cooking food for others while sick.”