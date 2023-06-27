50 tiger sharks filmed in feeding frenzy on humpback whale carcass

When a humpback whale perished off the coast of Hervey Bay, Australia, dozens of tiger sharks flocked to the carcass for an easy meal, prompting wildlife officials to urge against swimming and boating in the area.

Queensland rangers first found the whale, believed to have died from natural causes. When they went to its location, they spotted the feeding frenzy – around 50 tiger sharks had found the carcass, creating an “exciting spectacle” for researchers and aquatic wildlife enthusiasts.

“It was really quite incredible, to be honest,” Great Sandy Marine Park ranger Daniel Clifton told ABC. “It’s not something that I’ve personally witnessed before. It’s not something you’d necessarily wish for, but it was just such an amazing natural process.”

Australia is currently playing host to thousands of humpback whales as they undertake their annual migration. The recently deceased humpback is the fifth individual to die in the area in the past week.

The relatively high number of whale deaths, plus the gruesome tiger shark feeding frenzy, might seem macabre, but both are signs of a healthy ocean.

A tiger shark feeding frenzy is a fantastic sign for the marine ecosystem

Thus far, Australia has seen some 2,000 more humpback whales than last year, indicating a rebound in a once-dwindling population. A higher number of migrating whales inevitably means a higher number of deaths from natural causes in the course of the marathon swim.

Then there are the sharks, who have a fearsome reputation but are an essential ingredient in a thriving marine ecosystem.

First, they’re a keystone species, meaning they keep the delicate food web in balance. Additionally, tiger sharks and their relatives act as the doctors of the sea, playing the key role of consuming dead, dying, weak, and sick individuals. This not only keeps populations vibrant and strong but prevents the spread of sickness and disease.

As such, seeing so many sharks in one area is fantastic for the local marine ecosystem. “It’s actually great to see,” said Pacific Whale Foundation researcher Barry McGovern. “When you’ve got a top predator like [tiger sharks] in such big numbers, you know you’ve got a healthy ecosystem.”

“While it’s awful to see a dead whale, especially being eaten by sharks, the sharks are doing a service,” he continued. “They’re the clean-up crew of the ocean. If it wasn’t for them, we’d have dead animals washing up on our beaches. So they’re doing exactly what they should be.”

Why are the sharks so interested in a dead whale?

No matter which way you look at it, 50 tiger sharks feasting on a deceased humpback whale is an extraordinary sight. But why are they so interested in a whale carcass? Furthermore, how did so many find it at the same time?

Well, sharks are opportunistic feeders. Rather than having a favorite meal and hunting it down time after time, they go after the easiest prey available. If given the choice between a healthy animal and one that’s injured or ill, they’ll choose the latter option every time.

For sharks, hunting is all about gaining the most energy while losing as little as possible. And what provides a lot of energy for a hungry shark? A humpback whale carcass, which is rich in fat and nutrients.

A strong, healthy whale is unusual prey for a shark. They’re quite a bit bigger than even the largest shark, and unlike orcas, who hunt in packs similar to wolves, sharks hunt alone. Attempting to take down a fully-grown whale is tough work. One that’s close to death or already dead, however, takes no energy at all to consume.

Now, how did dozens of them find the carcass at once? Tiger sharks and other shark species have keen senses of hearing and smell. When an animal is close to death, a shark can tell!

Using their lateral line, an organ that detects vibrations in the water, a shark can sense a sick or injured fish, even from a distance. Then, of course, there’s their legendary sense of smell, which allows them to detect blood, as well as the chemicals released by an injured or deceased animal, from a distance of around a quarter-mile.

Wildlife officials sometimes dispose of whale carcasses. This one, however, will likely be left where it is to provide food for local wildlife such as tiger sharks.