500-Million-Year-Old ‘Fossil’ That Changed History Turns Out to Be a Beehive

It was the year 2020, and archaeologists were ecstatic. They discovered a rare Dickinsonia fossil, thought to be around 550 million years old, in the Bhimbetka rock shelters in India, sparking worldwide interest in the ancient sea creature. According to a new study, however, that excitement was a little premature. As it turns out, the fossil wasn’t a fossil at all but a beehive.

The “fossil” was originally identified as a Dickinsonia tenuis, a primitive animal that roamed the sea during the late Ediacaran period, when India, Australia, South America, Africa, and Antarctica remained a single continent.

The discovery represented a major find for a few reasons. The first was the fossil’s impressive age. Dickinsonia are thought to be among the earliest animals on Earth, and the source of all complex life as we know it today. It also marked the first such fossil found in India. This suggested that the flat, oval-shaped organisms may have lived in temperate and subtropical areas.

Sadly, however, a modern beehive and a 550-million-year-old fossil aren’t quite in the same ballpark. So how was such an odd error made?

Well, the new research, published in the Gondwana Research journal (the same journal in which the original discovery was published), claimed that the fossil was the imprint of a recently decayed “giant beehive,” the two bearing a striking resemblance in photos.

The new team of researchers from the University of Florida visited the caves to conduct a follow-up study. Rather than amazement, however, they found only disappointment.

How Researchers Realized the ‘Fossil’ Was a Beehive

According to the new researchers, the evidence was lacking, making them question the authenticity of the fossil. Though scientists discovered the creature a mere three years ago, it was already showing significant signs of decay – a highly unusual observation for a fossil.

“As soon as I looked at it, I thought, ‘Something’s not right here’. The fossil was peeling off the rock,” said Dr. Joseph Meert, a geologist behind the new findings. Rather than a Dickinsonia fossil, he believed it more closely resembled “decayed parts of modern giant honeybee hives.”

Additionally, scientists found that the strange “fossil” wasn’t part of the rock at all. Instead, it was a waxy material attached to the surface. Upon closer inspection, they realized that the original photos clearly showed “honeycombed structures” within the alleged fossil as well.

“A closer look demonstrates that the impression resulted from decay of a modern beehive which was attached to a fractured rock surface which, at first glance, resembles Dickinsonia,” they explained in their study.

Though undoubtedly disappointed in the revelation, the authors of the original study agreed with the new findings. “It is rare but essential for scientists to confess mistakes when new evidence is discovered,” they said in a statement.