53-Pound Southern African Python Saved From Barbed Wire in Difficult Rescue

Handling a 53-pound, nearly 11-foot snake is never an easy task. But when the snake is an angry Southern African python? That makes things even more difficult.

The snake’s less-than-hospitable mood was completely understandable, mind you. It was discovered trapped in a deadly web of barbed wire, the unforgiving metal barbs digging into the entire length of its body.

When professional snake catcher Nick Evans first received the call, he assumed the snake was someone’s pet. Probably an escaped boa constrictor, a gigantic but docile species popular among reptile enthusiasts.

Upon his arrival, however, he realized that what was already going to be a tricky rescue was an even tougher situation than he imagined. The massive snake trapped in the barbed wire wasn’t a boa but a Southern African python the length of a small car.

Now, this was an extremely interesting find for Evans. First, the Southern African python is the largest snake in southern Africa, capable of reaching over 16 feet in length. The true fascination, however, came from the fact that the species has been locally extinct for nearly 100 years.

“The Southern African Python, previously known as the Rock Python (which is technically now the East African subspecies), does not occur in this area, or anywhere nearby,” Evans wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “Historically, yes, nearby, in the Palmiet valley, but they’ve since been wiped out.”

Terrified Python Was in an ‘Absolute Nightmare’ Scenario

The rare Southern African python is classified as Threatened or Protected, meaning it’s illegal to kill, catch, transport, or keep them. Luckily, though, professional reptile wrangler Nick Evans had the proper permits to intervene in what would have been a painful death for the snake.

Determined to save the snake, Evans went to work. The first and largest obstacle was the snake’s location – it was stretched out on top of a 6-foot-high brick wall. Both above and next to it were lengths of barbed wire.

“An absolute nightmare,” Evans lamented. “I was deeply concerned that the snake was going to tear itself apart during the capture.”

Approaching the terrified snake, the reptile catcher carefully studied its position, attempting to determine the best way to free it without injury.

The Southern African python, however, was already deep in panic mode. It didn’t see Evans as a savior but a potential threat and lashed out the moment he got close enough, its viciously curved, needle-like teeth coming within millimeters of the snake catcher’s face.

The strike missing its target, the python used the only other means of protection at its disposal. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to warn [the bystanders] about the python’s painless but disgusting method of self-defense from the rear,” Evans wrote. “It squirted a large amount of urine onto my brave helpers. Oops.”

Southern African Python Bites Snake Catcher Mid-Rescue

After carefully clipping the wire surrounding the snake’s body, the most difficult part was at hand – freeing her head. Enraged, afraid, and in pain, the python lashed out a second time, this time sinking her teeth into Evans’ skin.

“I reached for her head with my left hand. She instantly wrapped her jaws around my thumb and released. I responded by immediately reaching with my right hand—same result,” he wrote.

Thankfully, pythons are non-venomous, so there was no need for a rush to the hospital. That fact did nothing, however, to quell the bleeding or pain. “A python’s mouth is lined with hook-like teeth, so it’s a tad painful,” Evans explained. “Blood poured from my hands.”

With both hands injured and spouting blood, the snake catcher remained determined. After another struggle, Evans successfully transferred the Southern African python into a bucket for relocation.

“She was massive. 23.95kg [53 pounds], around 3.3m [10.8 feet] in length,” Evans said. “Fortunately, we didn’t notice any visible wounds. She had quite a bit of blood on her, all mine.”