6-foot alligator filmed squeezing through backyard fence to protect nest

Anyone who lives in – or even visits – Florida knows that alligator encounters are likely. Gators, after all, inhabit all 67 counties and nearly every body of fresh water. You hope, however, that when these encounters do occur, they take place in a lake or pond, not your own backyard.

For Cocoa Beach resident Bill Geiger Jr., alligators aren’t a major fear. But even Geiger couldn’t help but feel a little startled as he filmed an angry mama gator forcing her way through the bars of his backyard fence, assuming the nearby human was a threat to her nest.

In the footage, Geiger watches as a 6-foot alligator makes a beeline for his backyard. Though she was clearly on a mission to get there quickly, she was far from a gator’s maximum land speed of 35 mph (which is probably for the best – an alligator barreling toward the homeowner at that pace might have sent him running rather than staying to capture the encounter on video).

Staring Geiger down and hissing all the while, the gator searched for a way to get through the fence. Eventually, unable to find an easier path, the mama alligator resorted to forcing her way between the bars, struggling and shoving until she made it through.

Though the encounter was admittedly shocking, the homeowner called it an “incredible” sight. Knowing that the gator was merely protecting her young and not out to attack him, Geiger never felt overly panicked. “I wasn’t really afraid of it,” he told Fox 35. “I was just wary of it.”

According to the homeowner, the alligator is no stranger to the neighborhood. On the contrary, he’s been aware of her presence for some time. “As a matter of fact, it popped its head up in the sewer drain while the city employees were working,” he recalled. “They got a big surprise.”

The fate of the mama alligator remains unclear

Geiger clearly has an immense amount of respect for the reptiles of Florida, as he explained he would love to allow the gator and her nest to remain in the safety of his backyard. Unfortunately, however, having a 6-foot alligator in your backyard doesn’t mix well with small children and pets.

“I called FWC to find out what to do,” the homeowner explained. “They told me, ‘You’ve got to contact the city, you’ve got to do this, there’s a lot of red tape.'”

The Cocoa Beach resident made it clear he hoped wildlife officials would relocate the gator and her eggs. Because of her size and location, however, it’s possible for the mama gator to be declared a nuisance and euthanized. Nuisance alligators are any 4 feet or larger determined to pose a threat to people, property, or pets.

This one, however, appeared to have her fear of humans fully intact, which makes her far less of a threat. Though she did charge toward Geiger, it was only to protect her nest. Once she was safely atop her eggs, she calmed tremendously.

But as gator expert of Gatorland Brandon Fisher explained, even alligators with a healthy fear of humans can be dangerous, especially nesting gators, who will go to great lengths to defend their eggs and babies.

“Your best thing to do is leave it alone and keep your distance,” Fisher said. “Please do not mess with momma alligator. Don’t feed any alligators, don’t try to do anything with alligators in the state of Florida. For one, it’s against the law. And secondly, they have the potential to be very, very dangerous.”