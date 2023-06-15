6-foot carpet python drops from bathroom ceiling, ‘spooks’ man on toilet

When you think about relaxing spaces in your home, your mind might go to the living room or bedroom. But the most relaxing space of all should really be (and probably is) the bathroom. For one Australia man, however, the bathroom might never be a source of calm again, thanks to his close encounter with a 6-foot carpet python while on the toilet.

We’ve all heard of reptiles finding their way into toilets. Just last month, a Florida man found a hissing iguana occupying his, while another discovered a 50-pound python poking its head out of the drain.

These situations are unsettling, for sure, but the most recent bathroom reptile might take the cake. While using the bathroom in his home, a man in Queensland, Australia, looked up to see a 6-foot carpet python making its slow descent into the room, its massive body oozing out of a vacant ceiling light.

Scrambling from the bathroom, the man contacted the local snake catching service, Hudson Snake Catching, to remove the reptilian trespasser. “Carpet python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today,” Tim Hudson, owner of Hudson Snake Catching, said in a Facebook post.

A shower door is kind of like a tree branch, right?

With their flexible bodies, snakes have a talent for making themselves comfortable in the strangest positions possible. A semi-arboreal species, carpet pythons are expert climbers, spending much of their time in trees.

Well, this one found the closest thing to an indoor tree that it could, making itself right at home on top of the shower. Stringing its body across the door as it would a tree branch, it rested a large portion of its midsection against the soap bottles inside.

Carpet pythons are named for the striking markings on their scales resembling an oriental carpet pattern. The camouflaging ability it provides is a great deal less effective against the white of a shower than the browns and greens of a tree branch, though.

As this snake entered the bathroom through the ceiling, it likely climbed onto a tree branch outside before making its way into the attic space. There are two reasons a snake might do this: shelter and/or food.

The homeowner might, for instance, have a few tasty rats living in the attic, perfect for a hungry python. It’s more likely, however, that it came in for shelter.

Carpet python sent on its way to find a better place to brumate

While snake season is in full swing in the States thanks to the plentiful sunshine and warmth of summer, it’s winter in the Southern Hemisphere. This means carpet pythons and other species are entering brumation, or hibernation for reptiles.

During this time, snakes and other cold-blooded species enter a long period of inactivity. They stop eating, their heart and respiratory rates slow significantly, and their metabolism comes to a near-standstill. Like warm-blooded animals, they seek out safe, warm spaces to shelter from the dangerous temperature changes of winter.

For snakes, this typically means going underground. They might burrow into a hole or cave, for example, or slither under a rock or tree stump. But bears aren’t the only species to sometimes find their way into the crawlspace of a home for warmth. Snakes do it as well, with the added ability to climb and fit into an attic.

The carpet python wasn’t trying to scare the daylights out of the homeowner, though it might have done so accidentally. It was just looking for a warm space to spend the winter.

Unfortunately for the python, a bathroom is no place for a snake. The snake catcher successfully removed it from the home, allowing the python to find a more suitable space to brumate and the man to use his bathroom in peace.