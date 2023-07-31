600-pound captive alligator charges worker during feeding

While feeding Elvis, a resident of Colorado Gator Farm, a worker found himself stumbling backward as the 12-foot, 600-pound alligator charged toward him, impatient for lunch.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the worker, identified as Chad, held a raw turkey by the legs, dangling the meal for Elvis during a routine demonstration at the farm. But as the worker held the turkey out for the hungry reptile, the alligator ignored the meal, charging over the meat and toward the worker instead.

The onlooking crowd gasped as Chad stumbled backward and the gator continued to advance. Thankfully, however, a slight push on the head from another worker was enough to calm Elvis and allow Chad to walk away scot-free.

“Over the weekend Elvis had a hard time deciding if he wanted to eat turkey or Chad’s legs. Who knew a 12 ft 600lb alligator could run so fast,” the farm wrote in a Facebook post documenting the incident.

Though a startling incident, the farm explained that the alligator wasn’t trying to attack the worker because he prefers human to turkey meat. Instead, he got confused when the meal missed his mouth. That said, it was still an admittedly dangerous situation for the worker.

“It’s crazy how quickly doing an educational demonstration can turn dangerous,” Colorado Gator Farm said. “As you can see, Elvis wanted to eat the turkey Chad was offering. When the turkey didn’t land in his mouth, Elvis was focused on where he saw movement.”

“It’s why whenever working with large reptiles it’s always good to have a backup with you! (and someone to record when it goes wrong).”

Just how fast is a 600-pound alligator?

Looking at an alligator as large as Elvis, it’s easy to assume he would be slow. Simply moving a 12-foot long, 600-pound body, after all, seems like it would take a great deal of power. Not to mention, gators spend most of their time in the water. Are they really built for quick movement on land?

Well, as you can see, Elvis is surprisingly agile for an animal his size. And though his long body might appear difficult to maneuver, alligators are built for both power and speed.

In the water, a gator uses its incredibly strong tail to propel itself along, creating momentum by sweeping the appendage back and forth. Meanwhile, the gator’s legs are completely still, tucked away safely against its body instead.

With this serpentine movement, an alligator can move an impressive 20 mph through the water. For comparison, the average human swims at a snail’s pace of 2 mph.

But believe it or not, an alligator’s speed underwater is nothing compared to its sprinting speed on land. Though they can’t run long distances, gators can reach a blistering 35 mph in short bursts.

How fast does the average human run, you ask? Around 6 mph, making an alligator approximately six times faster. Combine that speed with a bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch (around double the jaw strength a lion possesses) and you get one lethal predator.

Thankfully, however, humans generally aren’t on the menu for gators. Though attacks aren’t unheard of, they prefer fish, small mammals, snakes, and birds.