6,000 Pheasants Killed Amidst Bird Flu Outbreak In New York

More than 6,000 pheasants being reared at the Richard E. Reynolds Game Farm near Ithaca, New York had to be put down due to a horrible outbreak of avian influenza recently. At first, several birds were found dead by staff making a routine round for monitoring and feeding. According to Field and Stream, the dead birds all tested positive for a highly transmissible form of bird flu. According to the New York Department of Environmental Control (NYDEC), the entire breeding flock of some 6,600 pheasants is being “depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The Reynolds Game Farm is New York’s only pheasant farming operation. The facility opened in 1927 and is owned and operated by the NYDEC’s Bureau of Wildlife. The birds raised there are stocked for hunting purposes on both public and private lands throughout the state. The stocking program is critical to the overall health of New York’s pheasant populations. According to the Department of Environmental Control, the state would not have enough birds to support viable hunting opportunities with the birds from the game farm.

The farm-raised an average of about 30,000 pheasants for annual stocking on over 100 state-managed properties throughout the state. Pheasant hunting is one of the most popular small game opportunities in Upstate New York, with up to 23,000 hunters harvesting upwards of 50,000 birds each fall.

According to the official press release, the extermination of the birds was required under the existing avian influenza response plan. Additional surveillance and testing have ramped up on the remaining birds to ensure a bigger outbreak does not occur.

Hundreds Of Waterfowl Dead In Illinois Due To Bird Flu Outbreak

Back in December, over 300 hundred waterfowl were reported dead in southern Illinois, as the birds were found across popular public hunting sites in the state. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that these birds, primarily snow geese, likely died from bird flu.

Many bird flu outbreaks in the past have been spread by domestic fowl. However, this bout of avian flu is being spread by wild waterfowl moving through the Central and Mississippi flyways. At the moment, the outbreak continues to wreak catastrophic losses in these populations. They report 52.7 million birds died from this strain since last February. However, the majority of these birds were domestic and had been culled from commercial flocks like the instance with the pheasants.

Human Risk of Contraction Remains Low

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of humans contracting bird flu is low. However, hunters are encouraged to take precautions by thoroughly cooking game meat. They say all meat should possess an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit when cooked.