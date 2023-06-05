61 and 33-year-olds die in fatal hit and runs, National Park Police seeking information

The National Park Service‘s U.S. Park Police Unit need help solving the death of a 61-year-old Washington, DC resident. A 33-year-old man was also hit on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Both instances were “hit and runs.”

As the National Park Service reports in their Monday media release, members of the United States Park Police Major Crimes Unit are seeking information to assist in the investigation of a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Patricia Hart of Washington, DC. Hart was fatally struck in the roadway by one or more vehicles that did not stop in the immediate area. Her death happened at approximately 10:00 PM on the Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road, DC.

Any person with information related to this investigation or that was in the area at the above- mentioned day and time is asked to contact the United State Park Police:

Call the tipline at (202) 379-4877

Or email at [email protected]

Traffic incidents are the leading cause of death in all National Park Service (NPS) territories. Each month, more people die in this manner in NPS sites than by any other cause. In kind, NPS officials are currently investigating a similar situation along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

National Park Service also seeking information in hit and run along the Blue Ridge Parkway

In a separate report out of Alleghany County, NC, NPS officials are also investigating another hit and run.

On the morning of May 30, 2023, at approximately 6:00 AM ET, National Park Service (NPS) dispatch operators received a report of a deceased male in the road near milepost 221 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

NPS Law Enforcement Rangers arrived on scene and later confirmed the body to be that of 33-year-old Brandon Lee Wagoner of Sparta, North Carolina. The on-scene investigation would reveal that Wagoner died after being hit by a vehicle.

An investigation is underway led by NPS Investigative Services Branch. Assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, NC Highway Patrol and the Alleghany County Sheriffs Department is also ongoing.

A tip line is active in kind. Anyone who may have traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway area of milepost 221 near Sparta, NC in the overnight or early morning hours of Tuesday May 30th, please contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB):

Call the tipline at 888-653-0009

Or e-mail NPS

Vehicle accidents also claim more wildlife in national parks than any other type of incident. A recent report from Yellowstone officials details two black bear fatalities from vehicle collisions in one day, alongside a bison and elk.

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) is asking that visitors please reduce speeds on park roads after a string of unfortunate and unnecessary wildlife deaths. An alarming amount of visitor-wildlife incidents occurred in May of 2023, spurring Yellowstone’s unprecedented address to the public on wildlife.

