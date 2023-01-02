63-Year-Old Orange County Man Who Went Missing on Hike Found Dead

A 63-year-old missing hiker was found dead nearly a day after he went missing while hiking at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California. Authorities found the hiker, a man named Jeffrey Morton, on Saturday, according to reports.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Morton has been found deceased,” the agency said on Twitter shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police didn’t say whether they suspect foul play, but they did add that the county coroner’s office is actively investigating the death, ABC7 News reports.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the sheriff’s department added.

The sheriff’s department reported that Jeffrey Paul Morton left his home for a hike around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. His home is in Yorba Linda, California. Family says he normally returned home by 6:00 a.m.

Apparently, Morton’s vehicle was found near the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Road. The missing hiker drove a white 2004 Acura MDX. The vehicle was located across the street from the park, as per the department.

Authorities also write that he didn’t have a cellphone at the time. His hiking route was also unknown.

At the time, the urgency of the situation was clear. “Jeffrey has never failed to return home from a hike,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Due to the circumstances, Jeffrey is being considered a critical missing person.”

On Friday afternoon, the Brea Fire Department launched a rescue operation once they received a call about Morton. However, there was poor visibility that day, so aerial searches weren’t too effective.

The case remains active, and people with information on the case should contact the Sheriff’s Department. Their number is (714) 647-7000.

Missing Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day in Hawaii

One 31-year-old man was incredibly lucky after he called first responders to help him in Hawaii. A man had took a popular hiking trail near the Sunset Beach area. The man made the call around 6:19 p.m., and according to the man, he had only 15% phone charge left.

The hiker had ascended deep into the wilderness and became lost, unable to find his way out. Knowing that the situation could escalate to a dire one if he couldn’t get out before nightfall, he decided to phone emergency personnel. That was truly a great call.

The Honolulu Fire Department used geolocation to track the caller. Fire units walked up the trail and eventually reached the hiker by spotting his phone light around 7:11 p.m. The darkness and low visibility made traversing the area difficult even for the seasoned responders. Therefore, the missing hiker was airlifted to safety. No injuries were reported in the incident.

We’re sure the hiker and his family are thankful for the efforts of emergency personnel, who worked on Christmas Day to save the life of someone in need.