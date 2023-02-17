65-Year-Old Alligator Finally Retires After Decades in Louisiana Market

The entire town of Ponchatoula was heartbroken by the town’s most recent retirement. Rather than a beloved human, however, it was the retirement of the Louisiana town’s prized 65-year-old alligator.

Known by Ponchatoula residents as Hardhide, the 9-foot, 350-pound reptile has been the centerpiece of the Country Market in town for more than a decade. According to her owner, Mike Kleibert, the female gator first moved into the market’s enclosure 13 years ago and has since risen to local celebrity status.

The town loves her so much, in fact, that they named a whiskey after her (Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey, to be exact).

Following multiple complaints to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, however, along with intense backlash on social media, Kleibert is in the process of relocating Hardhide to a more private home. For him, though, it’s not as big a disappointment as one would expect. As long as his alligator is safe and happy, he doesn’t care where she lives.

“It’s important to me because it’s not just an alligator, it’s part of our family,” Kleibert told The Advocate. “It doesn’t mean she has to stay in her exhibit in town. The only thing I’m ultimately concerned about is the survival of Hardhide.”

Louisiana Town’s Alligator Mascot Almost Euthanized

Last week, Kleibert shared the news that LDWF and PETA had both received complaints about her enclosure. These complaints also expressed concern about an injury on her foot. Kleibert said, however, that this wasn’t from her enclosure but rather a 45-year-old “battle wound” from her past life in the wild.

The heartbroken Louisiana man explained that the LDWF told him he likely had no choice but to euthanize the alligator. After so long in captivity, Hardhide couldn’t return to the wild. Captive alligators lose their natural fear of humans, creating a “problem alligator,” should the animal ever go back to their natural habitat.

Needless to say, Ponchatoula residents were crushed, taking to social media in the thousands to express their grief over the impending death of their favorite reptile. “After the post and seeing all the support, Ponchatoula’s way bigger and stronger than I expected,” Kleibert said.

Hardhide Finds a New Home on an Alligator Farm

Thankfully, Kleibert found an alternative solution. Hardhide couldn’t stay in her enclosure ill-equipped for the winter months. She could, however, find a new home at the family’s alligator farm.

The Louisiana DWF agreed to this arrangement, provided the alligator received and passes a veterinarian checkup. “The ponds on their farm are deeper earthen ponds that allow the animals to burrow in the mud during winter months, similar to the way they do in the wild,” LDWF wrote.

Hardhide’s checkup came Monday morning, an exam that she passed “with flying colors,” Kleibert said. Though doctors determined that she did have a foot and finger injury, neither was cause for concern.

Once Hardhide is safe in her new home, Ponchatoula will turn its attention toward a new mascot. If the enclosure receives the necessary changes, the Country Market could have a new resident gator in the future.