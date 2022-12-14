68-year-old-hawaii-man-fights-off-12-foot-shark-with-knife

Another shark attack was recorded in Hawaii after numerous attacks have been recorded in the past week. This time, a 68-year-old man survived an attack on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified man was attacked in Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa on the Big Island. This news comes from a recent Hawaii Police Department statement.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the man was about 400 yards from the shore at the time. He was reportedly bit on the lower left torso.

“The swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the shark released the swimmer,” according to the department’s statement.

It continues on: “The swimmer was assisted to shore and transported to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital by Hawai’i Fire Department personnel for treatment. The Waikoloa man is in stable condition and will be transported to Oahu for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

The Department of Land and Natural Resources in the state believes it could’ve been a 12-foot tiger shark that attacked the man. Moreover, the department brought up the fact that there have been multiple shark attacks in the last week.

Woman Recently Disappeared After Shark Attack in Hawaii

As Outsider previously reported, a woman from Washington state apparently was attacked by a shark. The 60-year-old woman “disappeared after her husband and witnesses reported she was attacked by a shark.”

According to Hawaii’s DLNR, the incident occurred off the shores of Maui. However, after days of searching, they still haven’t found the woman.

“An extensive search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui failed to find the woman,” the department wrote.

The department also posted a tweet which shows a shark warning sign at Anaehoomalu Bay.

“Shark warning signs are up at Hawai’i Island’s ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay this morning,” the tweet said. They claim the warnings signs were posted “after an encounter between a man in his mid-60’s and what has been reported as a 12-foot tiger shark.”

In a statement on their website, they included mentions of warning signs posted at popular resorts in the area. The department also included more details about the attack at Anaehoʻomalu Bay. They said that it is currently not known whether the man was a local resident or a visitor to the islands.

According to Hawaii’s Division of Aquatic Resources, the risk of being bitten by a shark increases greatly during the winter months.

Despite the fact that fewer people swim around the months of October, November, and December, many of the state’s worst attacks occur around this time. In fact, Hawaii’s last fatal shark attack occurred during the month of December two years ago.

On December 8, 2020, a surfer was critically injured near Honolua Bay after a 14-foot tiger shark attacked him. The 56-year-old later succumbed to their injuries.