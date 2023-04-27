69-Year-Old Man Missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) rangers are currently searching for Gordon Kaye, a Florida native who’s been missing since Saturday.

The 69-year-old was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on Saturday, April 22. Deep Creek is a stream-heavy section in the North Carolina portion of the park.

His family reported him missing yesterday, April 26.

Kaye is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, GRSM officials cite in their media release to Outsider. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200+ pounds. He may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone who saw Kaye or has information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230. Or, contact Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

Gordon Kaye flyer, GRSM. (Courtesy of GRSM, NPS media release)

Deep Creek itself is a relatively large stream in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Resting right outside Bryson City, North Carolina, it is part of the Little Tennessee River drainage on the eastern side of the park. Deep Creek flows for about 15 miles, then empties into the Tuckasegee River in Bryson City.

Almost all of Deep Creek(roughly 90%) resides within GRSM and is regulated by the park for fishing. It’s a popular area for anglers and campers, with the lower end of Deep Creek accessible from the campground of the same name. This is where Mr. Kay was last seen.

The lower end of Deep Creek also leads to Indian Creek Falls, one of the most scenic falls around the park. Tubers frequent this area in summer alongside anglers, and water safety is paramount.

Water Safety in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

It is unknown if Mr. Kaye was near or in bodies of water. But “water recreation is not recommended in Great Smoky Mountains National Park due to numerous hazards and dangers,” the park cites.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in GRSM. Innumerable injuries have also been the result of visitors swimming in streams and near waterfalls.

In all, serious water-related injuries occur every year in the park. “These injuries can easily be avoided. Medical assistance for injured persons may be many hours away. Closely supervise children at all times. There are no life-guarded swimming areas in the park,” the park warns.

In addition, Smokies river levels can rise rapidly after a heavy rainfall, which is common in the area. “A localized thunderstorm dumping rain far upstream on the park’s highest peaks can create sudden and unexpected flood conditions at lower elevations. You may not even have felt a raindrop,” GRSM adds.

Following these safety guidelines can save your life in Great Smoky Mountains National Park: