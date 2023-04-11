7-Foot Alligator Found in Northern California

Yes, California. Now, investigators are attempting to figure out how the American alligator made its way to the Sacramento River area.

Gators are a Florida problem, not a California one, right? In truth, our alligators are found across the Southeast. But the West Coast? That’s an impossible task for a gator on their own. Surely this one had help, as the furthest west this species has naturally spread in modern times is eastern Texas.

Foul play is an easy assumption as a result, and California wildlife officials agree. The most probable explanation? A California citizen illegally owned this alligator, then abandoned it when it became too large to care for.

😱An investigation is underway to find out how a seven-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento River in Northern California. https://t.co/m5cWn9lRBw — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) April 8, 2023

“An alligator of that size can be a dangerous animal,” Capt. Patrick Foy of California Fish and Wildlife tells KWTX. “And there’s no business for unpermitted people who don’t have the skills training and expertise to care for an animal like that.”

The good captain’s thoughts line up perfectly with whoever “owned” the giant reptile, too. As KWTX reports, several “anonymous calls” reached California wildlife officials starting a few weeks back.

“They said I’m aware of a friend who has an alligator and they want to make sure it gets taken care of properly,” Capt. Foy recalls. “Next thing you know-it turned up anonymously at the Wildlife Care Association in Sacramento.”

Officers were unable to trace the calls. And the manner in which the gator showed up is even more suspicious.

California Alligator at the Center of Criminal Activity & Tall Tales

Last Wednesday, Apr. 5, an adult male brought the gator into the California Fish and Wildlife facility in a large water tub. His maw was firmly taped shut, which is important – as this is a tactic used by trained gator handlers to keep their jaws locked tight. So whoever handed this gator over knew what they were doing and handling.

Yet this anonymous man claimed to have found the alligator at a popular recreation area in Northern California’s Fair Oaks. And if I were a betting man, I’d say this person was the owner of said gator, had possessed it illegally, then decided to “forfeit” it anonymously to wildlife officials after it grew too large to care for.

If the man is identified, he could face criminal charges, fines, and jail time. He should, too, as this is the only way to discourage further California criminals from illegally possessing gators in the state.

Northern California – and especially its waters and winters – are far too cold for the American alligator. So anyone releasing the cold-blooded reptiles into the area is essentially submitting them to a slow, painful death.

“There are people who think, oh yeah. I want to have this alligator for a little while. Then the next thing you know it grows up and they are unwilling or incapable of caring for it properly,” Capt. Foy laments.

Regardless, Northern Californians will no doubt be thrilled to hear the gator was/is a one-off incident.